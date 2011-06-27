Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,220
|$17,877
|$20,567
|Clean
|$14,637
|$17,182
|$19,748
|Average
|$13,471
|$15,791
|$18,111
|Rough
|$12,305
|$14,399
|$16,474
Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,818
|$18,322
|$20,858
|Clean
|$15,212
|$17,609
|$20,028
|Average
|$14,000
|$16,184
|$18,368
|Rough
|$12,788
|$14,758
|$16,708
Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,279
|$16,771
|$19,294
|Clean
|$13,732
|$16,119
|$18,526
|Average
|$12,638
|$14,814
|$16,991
|Rough
|$11,544
|$13,509
|$15,455
Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,196
|$20,199
|$23,236
|Clean
|$16,537
|$19,413
|$22,312
|Average
|$15,220
|$17,841
|$20,462
|Rough
|$13,902
|$16,269
|$18,613
Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,685
|$19,168
|$21,683
|Clean
|$16,046
|$18,422
|$20,820
|Average
|$14,767
|$16,930
|$19,094
|Rough
|$13,489
|$15,439
|$17,369
Estimated values
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,318
|$17,586
|$19,884
|Clean
|$14,731
|$16,902
|$19,093
|Average
|$13,557
|$15,533
|$17,510
|Rough
|$12,384
|$14,165
|$15,928