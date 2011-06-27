  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,123$9,899$11,643
Clean$7,695$9,389$11,003
Average$6,838$8,367$9,723
Rough$5,982$7,346$8,443
2014 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,305$8,905$10,476
Clean$6,920$8,446$9,900
Average$6,150$7,527$8,748
Rough$5,380$6,608$7,597
2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,430$9,030$10,605
Clean$7,038$8,564$10,022
Average$6,255$7,633$8,856
Rough$5,471$6,701$7,690
2014 Buick Verano Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,844$10,564$12,269
Clean$8,378$10,019$11,594
Average$7,445$8,929$10,246
Rough$6,513$7,839$8,897
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Buick Verano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Buick Verano and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Buick Verano ranges from $5,380 to $10,476, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Buick Verano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.