Estimated values
2014 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,123
|$9,899
|$11,643
|Clean
|$7,695
|$9,389
|$11,003
|Average
|$6,838
|$8,367
|$9,723
|Rough
|$5,982
|$7,346
|$8,443
Estimated values
2014 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,305
|$8,905
|$10,476
|Clean
|$6,920
|$8,446
|$9,900
|Average
|$6,150
|$7,527
|$8,748
|Rough
|$5,380
|$6,608
|$7,597
Estimated values
2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,430
|$9,030
|$10,605
|Clean
|$7,038
|$8,564
|$10,022
|Average
|$6,255
|$7,633
|$8,856
|Rough
|$5,471
|$6,701
|$7,690
Estimated values
2014 Buick Verano Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,844
|$10,564
|$12,269
|Clean
|$8,378
|$10,019
|$11,594
|Average
|$7,445
|$8,929
|$10,246
|Rough
|$6,513
|$7,839
|$8,897