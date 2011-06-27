Estimated values
2002 Chrysler 300M Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$1,752
|$1,969
|Clean
|$1,206
|$1,549
|$1,739
|Average
|$886
|$1,142
|$1,280
|Rough
|$565
|$735
|$821
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler 300M 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,847
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,633
|$1,880
|Average
|$873
|$1,204
|$1,384
|Rough
|$557
|$775
|$887