Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,274
|$25,558
|$29,101
|Clean
|$21,755
|$24,965
|$28,389
|Average
|$20,718
|$23,778
|$26,965
|Rough
|$19,680
|$22,591
|$25,540
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,043
|$22,999
|$26,186
|Clean
|$19,576
|$22,465
|$25,545
|Average
|$18,643
|$21,397
|$24,263
|Rough
|$17,710
|$20,329
|$22,981
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,217
|$22,051
|$25,107
|Clean
|$18,769
|$21,539
|$24,492
|Average
|$17,874
|$20,515
|$23,263
|Rough
|$16,980
|$19,491
|$22,034