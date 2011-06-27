Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/1LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,064
|$3,313
|$4,019
|Clean
|$1,939
|$3,113
|$3,767
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,712
|$3,263
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,312
|$2,760
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,011
|$3,062
|$3,657
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,877
|$3,427
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,507
|$2,969
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,137
|$2,511
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,085
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,567
|$1,959
|$2,182
|Average
|$1,366
|$1,706
|$1,890
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,454
|$1,598
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan AWD w/PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,193
|$5,366
|$6,589
|Clean
|$3,001
|$5,042
|$6,176
|Average
|$2,617
|$4,393
|$5,350
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,744
|$4,524
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$3,080
|$3,799
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,894
|$3,561
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,522
|$3,085
|Rough
|$1,261
|$2,149
|$2,609
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$1,875
|$2,176
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,762
|$2,040
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,535
|$1,767
|Rough
|$944
|$1,309
|$1,494
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,406
|$4,063
|Clean
|$2,110
|$3,200
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,840
|$2,788
|$3,299
|Rough
|$1,570
|$2,376
|$2,790
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$3,439
|$4,192
|Clean
|$1,975
|$3,231
|$3,929
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,815
|$3,404
|Rough
|$1,470
|$2,399
|$2,879
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/3LT, PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,982
|$6,015
|Clean
|$2,963
|$4,681
|$5,638
|Average
|$2,584
|$4,079
|$4,884
|Rough
|$2,205
|$3,476
|$4,130