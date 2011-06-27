  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Uplander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/1LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,064$3,313$4,019
Clean$1,939$3,113$3,767
Average$1,691$2,712$3,263
Rough$1,443$2,312$2,760
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,011$3,062$3,657
Clean$1,890$2,877$3,427
Average$1,649$2,507$2,969
Rough$1,407$2,137$2,511
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,085$2,328
Clean$1,567$1,959$2,182
Average$1,366$1,706$1,890
Rough$1,166$1,454$1,598
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan AWD w/PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,193$5,366$6,589
Clean$3,001$5,042$6,176
Average$2,617$4,393$5,350
Rough$2,233$3,744$4,524
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,804$3,080$3,799
Clean$1,695$2,894$3,561
Average$1,478$2,522$3,085
Rough$1,261$2,149$2,609
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$1,875$2,176
Clean$1,269$1,762$2,040
Average$1,107$1,535$1,767
Rough$944$1,309$1,494
2006 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,245$3,406$4,063
Clean$2,110$3,200$3,808
Average$1,840$2,788$3,299
Rough$1,570$2,376$2,790
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,102$3,439$4,192
Clean$1,975$3,231$3,929
Average$1,723$2,815$3,404
Rough$1,470$2,399$2,879
2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/3LT, PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,982$6,015
Clean$2,963$4,681$5,638
Average$2,584$4,079$4,884
Rough$2,205$3,476$4,130
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Uplander with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Uplander near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Uplander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Uplander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander ranges from $1,407 to $3,657, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.