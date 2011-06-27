Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker Rwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,812
|$2,713
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,446
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,912
|$2,253
|Rough
|$925
|$1,378
|$1,631
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,761
|$2,741
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,471
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,244
|$1,931
|$2,302
|Rough
|$899
|$1,392
|$1,666
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,258
|$2,686
|Clean
|$1,302
|$2,035
|$2,424
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,591
|$1,899
|Rough
|$737
|$1,146
|$1,375
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,888
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,696
|$2,604
|$3,083
|Average
|$1,328
|$2,035
|$2,416
|Rough
|$960
|$1,466
|$1,749
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker Rwd 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,629
|$1,919
|Clean
|$971
|$1,468
|$1,731
|Average
|$760
|$1,148
|$1,357
|Rough
|$549
|$827
|$982
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,984
|$2,376
|Clean
|$1,120
|$1,789
|$2,144
|Average
|$877
|$1,398
|$1,680
|Rough
|$634
|$1,008
|$1,216
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$1,967
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,220
|$1,773
|$2,066
|Average
|$955
|$1,386
|$1,619
|Rough
|$690
|$999
|$1,172
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$2,895
|$3,355
|Clean
|$1,818
|$2,610
|$3,027
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,040
|$2,372
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,470
|$1,717