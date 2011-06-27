Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,513
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,279
|$2,552
|Average
|$1,417
|$1,812
|$2,026
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,345
|$1,499
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,324
|$2,732
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,108
|$2,477
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,676
|$1,966
|Rough
|$839
|$1,244
|$1,455
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$2,559
|$3,061
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,321
|$2,775
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,845
|$2,202
|Rough
|$872
|$1,369
|$1,630
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,574
|$3,002
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,335
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,294
|$1,856
|$2,160
|Rough
|$953
|$1,378
|$1,598
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$2,137
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,394
|$1,938
|$2,239
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,541
|$1,777
|Rough
|$812
|$1,143
|$1,315
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,453
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,225
|$2,641
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,769
|$2,096
|Rough
|$857
|$1,313
|$1,551