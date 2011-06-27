Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,715
|$4,751
|$5,313
|Clean
|$3,410
|$4,362
|$4,877
|Average
|$2,798
|$3,583
|$4,006
|Rough
|$2,187
|$2,804
|$3,135
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,038
|$5,162
|$5,772
|Clean
|$3,706
|$4,739
|$5,298
|Average
|$3,041
|$3,893
|$4,352
|Rough
|$2,377
|$3,046
|$3,406
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,029
|$5,136
|$5,735
|Clean
|$3,698
|$4,715
|$5,265
|Average
|$3,035
|$3,873
|$4,325
|Rough
|$2,371
|$3,031
|$3,384
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,398
|$8,028
|$9,449
|Clean
|$4,954
|$7,370
|$8,675
|Average
|$4,065
|$6,054
|$7,126
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,738
|$5,576
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,169
|$5,644
|$6,442
|Clean
|$3,826
|$5,181
|$5,914
|Average
|$3,139
|$4,256
|$4,857
|Rough
|$2,453
|$3,331
|$3,801
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$5,156
|$5,820
|Clean
|$3,605
|$4,733
|$5,343
|Average
|$2,958
|$3,888
|$4,388
|Rough
|$2,312
|$3,043
|$3,434