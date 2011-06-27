Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country LX Family Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$1,594
|$1,913
|Clean
|$921
|$1,470
|$1,765
|Average
|$767
|$1,223
|$1,470
|Rough
|$612
|$976
|$1,174
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$2,016
|$2,454
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,859
|$2,264
|Average
|$919
|$1,547
|$1,885
|Rough
|$734
|$1,234
|$1,506
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,910
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,684
|$3,110
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,233
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,781
|$2,069
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,755
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,619
|$1,927
|Average
|$870
|$1,346
|$1,604
|Rough
|$695
|$1,074
|$1,281
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country LXi Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,809
|$2,136
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,668
|$1,971
|Average
|$918
|$1,387
|$1,641
|Rough
|$733
|$1,107
|$1,311
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country eL FFV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$884
|$1,398
|$1,673
|Clean
|$815
|$1,290
|$1,544
|Average
|$678
|$1,073
|$1,285
|Rough
|$542
|$856
|$1,027
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country LXi AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,117
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,953
|$2,317
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,624
|$1,929
|Rough
|$846
|$1,296
|$1,541
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,221
|$2,641
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,049
|$2,437
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,704
|$2,029
|Rough
|$878
|$1,359
|$1,621