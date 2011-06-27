Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,132
|$1,463
|Clean
|$462
|$1,012
|$1,309
|Average
|$353
|$773
|$999
|Rough
|$244
|$534
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,122
|$1,463
|Clean
|$436
|$1,003
|$1,309
|Average
|$333
|$766
|$999
|Rough
|$230
|$529
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,122
|$1,463
|Clean
|$436
|$1,003
|$1,309
|Average
|$333
|$766
|$999
|Rough
|$230
|$529
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,122
|$1,463
|Clean
|$436
|$1,003
|$1,309
|Average
|$333
|$766
|$999
|Rough
|$230
|$529
|$690