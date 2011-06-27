  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,008$2,983$3,563
Clean$1,843$2,745$3,280
Average$1,513$2,270$2,714
Rough$1,182$1,794$2,149
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,555$2,237$2,645
Clean$1,427$2,059$2,435
Average$1,171$1,702$2,015
Rough$915$1,345$1,595
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,719$2,647$3,199
Clean$1,578$2,436$2,945
Average$1,295$2,014$2,437
Rough$1,012$1,592$1,929
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,427 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,059 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser and see how it feels. Learn more
