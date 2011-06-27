Estimated values
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,983
|$3,563
|Clean
|$1,843
|$2,745
|$3,280
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,270
|$2,714
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,794
|$2,149
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,237
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,059
|$2,435
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,702
|$2,015
|Rough
|$915
|$1,345
|$1,595
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,647
|$3,199
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,436
|$2,945
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,014
|$2,437
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,592
|$1,929