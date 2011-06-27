Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$3,265
|$3,831
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,049
|$3,572
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,617
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,508
|$2,184
|$2,536
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$3,215
|$3,890
|Clean
|$1,867
|$3,002
|$3,627
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,576
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,340
|$2,150
|$2,575
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$3,406
|$4,123
|Clean
|$1,972
|$3,180
|$3,844
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,729
|$3,287
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,278
|$2,730
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT Fwd 4dr Minivan w/PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,858
|$4,495
|$5,403
|Clean
|$2,670
|$4,198
|$5,037
|Average
|$2,292
|$3,602
|$4,307
|Rough
|$1,915
|$3,007
|$3,577
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,798
|$4,693
|$5,743
|Clean
|$2,613
|$4,383
|$5,355
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,761
|$4,579
|Rough
|$1,875
|$3,139
|$3,802
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,820
|$2,106
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,700
|$1,964
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,459
|$1,679
|Rough
|$879
|$1,218
|$1,394