  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet TrailBlazer
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,918$11,701$13,386
Clean$8,393$10,995$12,557
Average$7,343$9,583$10,900
Rough$6,293$8,171$9,242
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT3 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,229$5,760$6,684
Clean$3,980$5,412$6,270
Average$3,482$4,717$5,443
Rough$2,984$4,022$4,615
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT2 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,718$5,170$6,046
Clean$3,499$4,858$5,672
Average$3,061$4,234$4,923
Rough$2,623$3,610$4,174
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,200$4,550$5,365
Clean$3,011$4,275$5,033
Average$2,635$3,726$4,368
Rough$2,258$3,177$3,704
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT2 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,209$5,734$6,655
Clean$3,962$5,388$6,243
Average$3,466$4,696$5,418
Rough$2,970$4,004$4,594
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,527$4,913$5,750
Clean$3,320$4,617$5,394
Average$2,904$4,024$4,682
Rough$2,489$3,431$3,970
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,607$11,860$13,822
Clean$8,100$11,144$12,967
Average$7,087$9,713$11,255
Rough$6,073$8,281$9,543
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT3 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,805$4,778$5,369
Clean$3,581$4,490$5,036
Average$3,133$3,913$4,372
Rough$2,685$3,336$3,707
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet TrailBlazer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,275 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet TrailBlazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,275 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,275 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer ranges from $2,258 to $5,365, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.