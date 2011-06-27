Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,918
|$11,701
|$13,386
|Clean
|$8,393
|$10,995
|$12,557
|Average
|$7,343
|$9,583
|$10,900
|Rough
|$6,293
|$8,171
|$9,242
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT3 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,229
|$5,760
|$6,684
|Clean
|$3,980
|$5,412
|$6,270
|Average
|$3,482
|$4,717
|$5,443
|Rough
|$2,984
|$4,022
|$4,615
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT2 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,718
|$5,170
|$6,046
|Clean
|$3,499
|$4,858
|$5,672
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,234
|$4,923
|Rough
|$2,623
|$3,610
|$4,174
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,200
|$4,550
|$5,365
|Clean
|$3,011
|$4,275
|$5,033
|Average
|$2,635
|$3,726
|$4,368
|Rough
|$2,258
|$3,177
|$3,704
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT2 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,209
|$5,734
|$6,655
|Clean
|$3,962
|$5,388
|$6,243
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,696
|$5,418
|Rough
|$2,970
|$4,004
|$4,594
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,527
|$4,913
|$5,750
|Clean
|$3,320
|$4,617
|$5,394
|Average
|$2,904
|$4,024
|$4,682
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,431
|$3,970
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,607
|$11,860
|$13,822
|Clean
|$8,100
|$11,144
|$12,967
|Average
|$7,087
|$9,713
|$11,255
|Rough
|$6,073
|$8,281
|$9,543
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT3 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$4,778
|$5,369
|Clean
|$3,581
|$4,490
|$5,036
|Average
|$3,133
|$3,913
|$4,372
|Rough
|$2,685
|$3,336
|$3,707