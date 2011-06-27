Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$1,828
|$2,050
|Clean
|$1,266
|$1,635
|$1,834
|Average
|$967
|$1,248
|$1,400
|Rough
|$668
|$862
|$967
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$1,609
|$1,932
|Clean
|$904
|$1,439
|$1,728
|Average
|$690
|$1,099
|$1,320
|Rough
|$477
|$759
|$911
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,266
|$2,077
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,858
|$2,248
|Average
|$865
|$1,419
|$1,717
|Rough
|$598
|$980
|$1,185
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,786
|$2,145
|Clean
|$1,003
|$1,597
|$1,918
|Average
|$766
|$1,220
|$1,465
|Rough
|$529
|$842
|$1,011