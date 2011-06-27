The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Chrysler LHS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chrysler LHS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $477 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,086 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Chrysler LHS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Chrysler LHS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Chrysler LHS ranges from $217 to $1,603, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.