Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,695
|$3,248
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,501
|$3,012
|Average
|$1,319
|$2,113
|$2,542
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,725
|$2,071
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,427
|$1,530
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,324
|$1,419
|Average
|$975
|$1,119
|$1,198
|Rough
|$797
|$913
|$976
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$3,010
|$3,714
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,793
|$3,445
|Average
|$1,347
|$2,360
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,927
|$2,369
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$3,034
|$3,584
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,816
|$3,325
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,379
|$2,805
|Rough
|$1,299
|$1,943
|$2,286
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$2,494
|$3,044
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,315
|$2,824
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,956
|$2,383
|Rough
|$952
|$1,597
|$1,941
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,464
|$4,290
|Clean
|$1,805
|$3,215
|$3,979
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,716
|$3,357
|Rough
|$1,247
|$2,218
|$2,736