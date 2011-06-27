  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Chevrolet Venture Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,695$3,248
Clean$1,560$2,501$3,012
Average$1,319$2,113$2,542
Rough$1,078$1,725$2,071
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,242$1,427$1,530
Clean$1,153$1,324$1,419
Average$975$1,119$1,198
Rough$797$913$976
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,716$3,010$3,714
Clean$1,593$2,793$3,445
Average$1,347$2,360$2,907
Rough$1,101$1,927$2,369
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$3,034$3,584
Clean$1,881$2,816$3,325
Average$1,590$2,379$2,805
Rough$1,299$1,943$2,286
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,484$2,494$3,044
Clean$1,377$2,315$2,824
Average$1,164$1,956$2,383
Rough$952$1,597$1,941
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,944$3,464$4,290
Clean$1,805$3,215$3,979
Average$1,526$2,716$3,357
Rough$1,247$2,218$2,736
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Venture with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Venture near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Venture on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,315 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Venture is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,315 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,315 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Venture. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Venture and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Venture ranges from $952 to $3,044, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Venture is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.