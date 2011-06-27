Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,807
|$2,248
|Clean
|$835
|$1,612
|$2,012
|Average
|$633
|$1,222
|$1,540
|Rough
|$431
|$833
|$1,068
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,518
|$1,890
|Clean
|$699
|$1,354
|$1,691
|Average
|$530
|$1,027
|$1,295
|Rough
|$361
|$699
|$898
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,498
|$1,829
|Clean
|$753
|$1,337
|$1,637
|Average
|$571
|$1,013
|$1,253
|Rough
|$389
|$690
|$869
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,711
|$2,080
|Clean
|$874
|$1,527
|$1,861
|Average
|$663
|$1,158
|$1,425
|Rough
|$451
|$789
|$988
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,500
|$1,868
|Clean
|$689
|$1,338
|$1,672
|Average
|$522
|$1,014
|$1,280
|Rough
|$355
|$691
|$888
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$759
|$1,707
|$2,191
|Clean
|$677
|$1,523
|$1,961
|Average
|$513
|$1,155
|$1,501
|Rough
|$349
|$787
|$1,041
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,673
|$2,106
|Clean
|$730
|$1,492
|$1,885
|Average
|$553
|$1,131
|$1,443
|Rough
|$377
|$771
|$1,001
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,720
|$2,127
|Clean
|$817
|$1,535
|$1,904
|Average
|$619
|$1,164
|$1,457
|Rough
|$421
|$793
|$1,010
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,411
|$1,717
|Clean
|$716
|$1,258
|$1,536
|Average
|$543
|$954
|$1,176
|Rough
|$370
|$650
|$816
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,485
|$1,834
|Clean
|$711
|$1,325
|$1,641
|Average
|$539
|$1,005
|$1,256
|Rough
|$367
|$684
|$871
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$861
|$1,399
|$1,669
|Clean
|$768
|$1,248
|$1,494
|Average
|$582
|$946
|$1,144
|Rough
|$396
|$645
|$793
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,530
|$1,863
|Clean
|$777
|$1,365
|$1,667
|Average
|$589
|$1,035
|$1,276
|Rough
|$401
|$705
|$885
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,239
|$1,529
|Clean
|$595
|$1,105
|$1,369
|Average
|$451
|$838
|$1,048
|Rough
|$307
|$571
|$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$2,017
|$2,504
|Clean
|$942
|$1,799
|$2,241
|Average
|$714
|$1,364
|$1,715
|Rough
|$486
|$929
|$1,190
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,289
|$1,529
|Clean
|$721
|$1,150
|$1,369
|Average
|$546
|$872
|$1,048
|Rough
|$372
|$594
|$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$2,047
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,826
|$2,235
|Average
|$779
|$1,385
|$1,711
|Rough
|$530
|$943
|$1,187
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,698
|$2,112
|Clean
|$787
|$1,515
|$1,890
|Average
|$596
|$1,149
|$1,447
|Rough
|$406
|$783
|$1,003
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,734
|$2,157
|Clean
|$804
|$1,547
|$1,931
|Average
|$609
|$1,173
|$1,478
|Rough
|$415
|$799
|$1,025
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,845
|$2,291
|Clean
|$860
|$1,646
|$2,051
|Average
|$652
|$1,248
|$1,570
|Rough
|$444
|$850
|$1,089
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,714
|$2,080
|Clean
|$880
|$1,529
|$1,861
|Average
|$667
|$1,159
|$1,425
|Rough
|$454
|$790
|$988
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,682
|$2,041
|Clean
|$861
|$1,500
|$1,827
|Average
|$653
|$1,138
|$1,399
|Rough
|$445
|$775
|$970
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,790
|$2,187
|Clean
|$894
|$1,597
|$1,957
|Average
|$677
|$1,211
|$1,498
|Rough
|$461
|$825
|$1,039
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,231
|$1,529
|Clean
|$574
|$1,098
|$1,369
|Average
|$435
|$833
|$1,048
|Rough
|$296
|$567
|$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,461
|$1,799
|Clean
|$705
|$1,303
|$1,610
|Average
|$534
|$988
|$1,233
|Rough
|$364
|$673
|$855
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,657
|$2,027
|Clean
|$823
|$1,478
|$1,815
|Average
|$624
|$1,121
|$1,389
|Rough
|$425
|$764
|$963
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$939
|$1,839
|$2,296
|Clean
|$837
|$1,641
|$2,055
|Average
|$635
|$1,244
|$1,573
|Rough
|$432
|$847
|$1,091
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,823
|$2,220
|Clean
|$926
|$1,627
|$1,987
|Average
|$702
|$1,233
|$1,521
|Rough
|$478
|$840
|$1,055
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,527
|$1,901
|Clean
|$703
|$1,362
|$1,702
|Average
|$533
|$1,033
|$1,303
|Rough
|$363
|$703
|$903
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,528
|$1,881
|Clean
|$742
|$1,363
|$1,683
|Average
|$562
|$1,034
|$1,289
|Rough
|$383
|$704
|$894
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,242
|$1,532
|Clean
|$595
|$1,108
|$1,371
|Average
|$451
|$840
|$1,049
|Rough
|$307
|$572
|$728
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,227
|$1,529
|Clean
|$565
|$1,095
|$1,369
|Average
|$429
|$830
|$1,048
|Rough
|$292
|$565
|$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,461
|$1,813
|Clean
|$684
|$1,303
|$1,623
|Average
|$519
|$988
|$1,242
|Rough
|$353
|$673
|$862
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,734
|$2,164
|Clean
|$791
|$1,547
|$1,937
|Average
|$600
|$1,173
|$1,482
|Rough
|$408
|$799
|$1,028
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$883
|$1,587
|$1,943
|Clean
|$788
|$1,416
|$1,739
|Average
|$597
|$1,074
|$1,331
|Rough
|$406
|$731
|$923
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,776
|$2,159
|Clean
|$906
|$1,584
|$1,932
|Average
|$687
|$1,201
|$1,479
|Rough
|$468
|$818
|$1,026
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$926
|$1,605
|$1,947
|Clean
|$826
|$1,432
|$1,743
|Average
|$626
|$1,086
|$1,334
|Rough
|$426
|$740
|$925