Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$936$1,807$2,248
Clean$835$1,612$2,012
Average$633$1,222$1,540
Rough$431$833$1,068
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$784$1,518$1,890
Clean$699$1,354$1,691
Average$530$1,027$1,295
Rough$361$699$898
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$844$1,498$1,829
Clean$753$1,337$1,637
Average$571$1,013$1,253
Rough$389$690$869
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$980$1,711$2,080
Clean$874$1,527$1,861
Average$663$1,158$1,425
Rough$451$789$988
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$772$1,500$1,868
Clean$689$1,338$1,672
Average$522$1,014$1,280
Rough$355$691$888
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$759$1,707$2,191
Clean$677$1,523$1,961
Average$513$1,155$1,501
Rough$349$787$1,041
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$819$1,673$2,106
Clean$730$1,492$1,885
Average$553$1,131$1,443
Rough$377$771$1,001
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$915$1,720$2,127
Clean$817$1,535$1,904
Average$619$1,164$1,457
Rough$421$793$1,010
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$803$1,411$1,717
Clean$716$1,258$1,536
Average$543$954$1,176
Rough$370$650$816
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$797$1,485$1,834
Clean$711$1,325$1,641
Average$539$1,005$1,256
Rough$367$684$871
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$861$1,399$1,669
Clean$768$1,248$1,494
Average$582$946$1,144
Rough$396$645$793
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$871$1,530$1,863
Clean$777$1,365$1,667
Average$589$1,035$1,276
Rough$401$705$885
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$667$1,239$1,529
Clean$595$1,105$1,369
Average$451$838$1,048
Rough$307$571$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,056$2,017$2,504
Clean$942$1,799$2,241
Average$714$1,364$1,715
Rough$486$929$1,190
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$808$1,289$1,529
Clean$721$1,150$1,369
Average$546$872$1,048
Rough$372$594$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$2,047$2,498
Clean$1,027$1,826$2,235
Average$779$1,385$1,711
Rough$530$943$1,187
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$882$1,698$2,112
Clean$787$1,515$1,890
Average$596$1,149$1,447
Rough$406$783$1,003
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,734$2,157
Clean$804$1,547$1,931
Average$609$1,173$1,478
Rough$415$799$1,025
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$964$1,845$2,291
Clean$860$1,646$2,051
Average$652$1,248$1,570
Rough$444$850$1,089
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$986$1,714$2,080
Clean$880$1,529$1,861
Average$667$1,159$1,425
Rough$454$790$988
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$966$1,682$2,041
Clean$861$1,500$1,827
Average$653$1,138$1,399
Rough$445$775$970
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,002$1,790$2,187
Clean$894$1,597$1,957
Average$677$1,211$1,498
Rough$461$825$1,039
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$643$1,231$1,529
Clean$574$1,098$1,369
Average$435$833$1,048
Rough$296$567$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$790$1,461$1,799
Clean$705$1,303$1,610
Average$534$988$1,233
Rough$364$673$855
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$923$1,657$2,027
Clean$823$1,478$1,815
Average$624$1,121$1,389
Rough$425$764$963
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$939$1,839$2,296
Clean$837$1,641$2,055
Average$635$1,244$1,573
Rough$432$847$1,091
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,038$1,823$2,220
Clean$926$1,627$1,987
Average$702$1,233$1,521
Rough$478$840$1,055
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$788$1,527$1,901
Clean$703$1,362$1,702
Average$533$1,033$1,303
Rough$363$703$903
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$831$1,528$1,881
Clean$742$1,363$1,683
Average$562$1,034$1,289
Rough$383$704$894
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$667$1,242$1,532
Clean$595$1,108$1,371
Average$451$840$1,049
Rough$307$572$728
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$634$1,227$1,529
Clean$565$1,095$1,369
Average$429$830$1,048
Rough$292$565$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$767$1,461$1,813
Clean$684$1,303$1,623
Average$519$988$1,242
Rough$353$673$862
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$887$1,734$2,164
Clean$791$1,547$1,937
Average$600$1,173$1,482
Rough$408$799$1,028
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$883$1,587$1,943
Clean$788$1,416$1,739
Average$597$1,074$1,331
Rough$406$731$923
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,016$1,776$2,159
Clean$906$1,584$1,932
Average$687$1,201$1,479
Rough$468$818$1,026
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$926$1,605$1,947
Clean$826$1,432$1,743
Average$626$1,086$1,334
Rough$426$740$925
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $595 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,108 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $595 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,108 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $595 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,108 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $307 to $1,532, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.