Estimated values
1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,202
|$6,384
|$7,993
|Clean
|$2,852
|$5,689
|$7,146
|Average
|$2,154
|$4,298
|$5,453
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,908
|$3,761
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$6,604
|$8,215
|Clean
|$3,040
|$5,885
|$7,345
|Average
|$2,295
|$4,447
|$5,605
|Rough
|$1,551
|$3,009
|$3,865
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,546
|$5,613
|$7,171
|Clean
|$2,268
|$5,002
|$6,411
|Average
|$1,713
|$3,779
|$4,893
|Rough
|$1,157
|$2,557
|$3,374
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Wrangler Islander 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,283
|$6,475
|$8,089
|Clean
|$2,925
|$5,770
|$7,232
|Average
|$2,209
|$4,360
|$5,519
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,950
|$3,806
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Wrangler 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,840
|$6,193
|$7,897
|Clean
|$2,530
|$5,519
|$7,060
|Average
|$1,910
|$4,170
|$5,388
|Rough
|$1,291
|$2,822
|$3,716