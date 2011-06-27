  1. Home
2001 GMC Safari Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Heavy-duty construction, 6,000-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Boxy design, poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

A workhorse minivan that leaves refinement to the other guys.

Vehicle overview

Because of their traditional full-frame construction and standard rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer towing. This is one of the very few minivans (GMC calls it a midsize) on the market that offers over 6,000 pounds of trailering capacity making it suitable for fleet use. The Cargo Van model is offered with a stripped-out interior ready for upfitting into a workhorse service van -- complete with tool racks or parts bins. Not everyone will relish the truck-like ride over harsh road surfaces, but it's not bad when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though, despite a continually improved powertrain. All-wheel drive is optional providing superior traction for companies who can't have their trucks stranded when the weather gets ugly.

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sporting more durable camshaft bearings, a lighter starter that requires less current from the battery to crank the engine and a new, more advanced powertrain control module. The 4.3-liter sends 190 horsepower and a healthy 250 foot-pounds of torque to an electronically controlled, four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, equipped with a tow-haul mode for improved performance under loads. Long-life engine coolant and spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum.

New for this year is a Safari cargo van that meets national low-emission vehicle standards. Companies looking to reduce the environmental impact of their numerous fleet trucks can now do so without losing the versatility and toughness that Safari provides. Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and four-wheel disc/drum antilock brakes are standard. So are features such as speed-sensitive power steering, delayed interior lighting, overhead reading lamps, various built-in cupholders and storage bins, and three power outlets.

Insiders say that Safari's days (and those of its Chevy Astro sister) are numbered. But for now, whether your choice is simple rear-drive or full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris are still the smart choice for anyone looking for a tough minivan that doesn't squirm when faced with some heavy-duty hauling and towing.

2001 Highlights

Safari gets still more engineering enhancements for its 4.3-liter V6, and higher-output alternators. Door locks have been improved for increased security and programmable locks solve an annoying self-locking problem in last year's models.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2001 GMC Safari Cargo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 GMC Safari Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2001 GMC Safari Cargo

Used 2001 GMC Safari Cargo Overview

The Used 2001 GMC Safari Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Safari Cargo Minivan. Available styles include SL Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and SL AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

