2004 GMC Safari Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo space with reasonable exterior dimensions, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
- Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,662 - $4,174
Edmunds' Expert Review
A workhorse minivan designed for contractors rather than families.
2004 Highlights
An argent grille is now standard.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ric1,03/12/2004
I have been driving Safari's since 1998 this is my second one and I don't think that I will drive anything different. It handles like a dream, has alot of room, and fetures that are right handy.
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
