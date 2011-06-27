  1. Home
2004 GMC Safari Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo space with reasonable exterior dimensions, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A workhorse minivan designed for contractors rather than families.

2004 Highlights

An argent grille is now standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty dam good
Ric1,03/12/2004
I have been driving Safari's since 1998 this is my second one and I don't think that I will drive anything different. It handles like a dream, has alot of room, and fetures that are right handy.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
