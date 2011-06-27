  1. Home
1998 GMC Safari Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big inside but small outside. Torquey V-6 engine. Dual airbags. Standard ABS. Available all-wheel drive.
  • Fuel economy. Aging design. Intrusive engine cover.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Choosing between a Chevrolet Astro and a GMC Safari is more a matter of image than necessity. Do you want to see Chevrolet's badge every time you approach? Or would it be viscerally satisfying to face those bold "GMC" block letters, with their implication, as brand managers hope, of upscale luxury?

Tangible differences between the two are modest -- a fact that's true of most Chevrolet and GMC cousins. Once you've decided that a rear-drive (or all-wheel-drive) General Motors midsize van is the rational choice, you'll likely be satisfied with either one.

Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer towing. Not everyone will relish the trucklike ride over harsh surfaces, but it's not bad at all when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though.

Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and antilock brakes are standard. For added safety and visibility, daytime running lights blaze the trail. For 1998, a PassLock theft deterrent system has been added to the Safari.

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sending 190 horsepower to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Long-life engine coolant and 100,000-mile spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. This year brings transmission refinements that result in improved fuel economy, better shift quality and increased reliability.

The Safari Cargo comes in just one trim level. Basic items like air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo and bucket seats are standard. Optional equipment included convenience features like a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry and power windows and locks. Whether rear-drive or running full-time all-wheel drive, the Safari Cargo provides a great alternative to gas-guzzling full-size vans. If you're looking for a medium-size work vehicle that's big enough to get the job done yet still easy-to-drive and live with the Safari is a solid choice.

1998 Highlights

New colors, a theft-deterrent system and automatic transmission refinements are the changes to the Safari.

Most helpful consumer reviews

very good van
HCollins,12/03/2007
4.6L 6cly is super on gas mileage up to 26 miles per gallon. slide open doors gives excellent access to all three seat rows. Comfort seating for 8 passegners. Double dutch doors in rear provide easy access for cargo and easy seat removal if additional hauling is needed.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
