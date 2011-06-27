  1. Home
2000 GMC Safari Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 6,000-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Boxy design, poor fuel economy, big engine cover makes for small footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A workhorse minivan that leaves refinement to the other guys.

Vehicle overview

Choosing between a Chevrolet Astro and a GMC Safari is more a matter of image than necessity. Tangible differences between the two are modest, a fact that's true of most Chevrolet and GMC cousins. Once you've decided that a rear-drive (or all-wheel-drive) General Motors midsize van is the rational choice, you'll likely be satisfied with either one.

Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and standard rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer towing. This is one of the very few minivans (GMC calls it a midsize) on the market that can combine up to 6,000 pounds of trailering capacity with room for eight people. Not everyone will relish the trucklike ride over harsh road surfaces, but it's not bad when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though.

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sporting a new roller timing chain and rocker arms for improved durability and reduced noise. It sends 190 horsepower and a healthy 250 pound-feet of torque to an electronically controlled, four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, equipped this year with a tow/haul mode for improved performance under loads. Long-life engine coolant and spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. All-wheel-drive models have GM's AutoTrac transfer case, which automatically transfers power to the front axle when rear-wheel slippage is detected.

Safaris come in three trim levels, a base SL, midlevel SLE and top-of-the line SLT, with a third-row bench and eight-passenger seating standard on all three (though opting for center-row buckets cuts seating to seven). Instead of the typical minivan lift-up rear door, GMC offers right- and left-hand rear load doors, and gives you the option of choosing "dutch" doors (standard on SLT), which feature a liftglass with a split tailgate. GM's PassLock theft-deterrent system is also standard, and the OnStar mobile communications system is available as a dealer-installed option.

Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and four-wheel disc/drum antilock brakes are standard. So are features such as speed-sensitive power steering, delayed interior lighting, twin under-seat rear-passenger heating ducts, overhead reading lamps, various built-in cupholders and storage bins and three power outlets (in addition to the cigarette lighter). New this year are auto-on headlamps, retained accessory power and expanded power-locking functions.

Whether your choice is simple rear-drive or full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris enjoy the rare ability to handle the kinds of towing/hauling tasks that pose problems for most front-drive minivans. And when transporting people dictates that eight is just enough, Safari is packaged to be just right.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Safari gets engineering enhancements for its 4.3-liter V6 and ABS components, a tow/haul mode for its four-speed automatic transmission, revised lighting and power locking functions, a larger (27-gallon) composite fuel tank, and a third-row seat as standard equipment.

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Safari Cargo Minivan. Available styles include SL 3dr Minivan, and SL 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo?

