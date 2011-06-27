  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Safari Cargo

2005 GMC Safari Cargo
List Price Estimate
$3,304 - $4,990

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo space with reasonable exterior dimensions, high towing ability, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A workhorse minivan designed for contractors rather than families.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Safari Cargo Van this year.

Scorecard

Consumer reviews

    Rwd 3dr Minivan features & specs
    Rwd 3dr Minivan
    4.3L 6cyl 4A
    MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
    Seats 2
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    190 hp @ 4400 rpm
    AWD 3dr Minivan features & specs
    AWD 3dr Minivan
    4.3L 6cyl 4A
    MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 2
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    190 hp @ 4400 rpm
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

    Is the GMC Safari Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Safari Cargo both on the road and at the track. The Safari Cargo gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. The Safari Cargo has 170.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

    Is the GMC Safari Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Safari Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Safari Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Safari Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2005 GMC Safari Cargo a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 GMC Safari Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Safari Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2005 GMC Safari Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2005 GMC Safari Cargo is the 2005 GMC Safari Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,930.

    Other versions include:

    • Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,930
    • AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,430
    Learn more

    The Used 2005 GMC Safari Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Safari Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

