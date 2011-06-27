Estimated values
2001 GMC Safari Cargo SL AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,725
|$3,190
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,501
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,370
|$2,051
|$2,419
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,601
|$1,905
2001 GMC Safari Cargo SL Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,427
|$2,900
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,227
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,827
|$2,199
|Rough
|$887
|$1,426
|$1,731