2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
7.9/10 Expert Rating #2 Midsize truck
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland Crew Cab Pickup Rear Badge
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland Crew Cab Pickup Profile Shown
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland Crew Cab Pickup Profile Shown
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland Crew Cab Pickup Profile Shown
+388
(33)

MSRP Range: $33,545 - $45,720

MSRP$33,545
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,597
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
12 for sale near you

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Rugged Jeep character and off-road prowess
  • The only convertible truck you can buy
  • Offers bigger back seat than other midsize pickups
Cons
  • Steering is slow and vague, particularly on the Rubicon trim
  • Ride quality can get jiggly at times
  • Only one available engine for now
What's new
  • The Jeep Gladiator is an all-new model based on the Wrangler SUV
  • Part of the first Gladiator generation introduced for 2019

The introduction of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator gives midsize-truck shoppers an intriguing new option to consider. Simply put, the Gladiator is a four-door Wrangler Unlimited with an extended wheelbase and a 5-foot cargo bed instead of the normal cargo area. This Wrangler DNA promises to give the Gladiator off-road performance that no other truck can match.

There's plenty of towing and hauling capability here, too. When appropriately equipped, the Gladiator can tow a class-leading 7,650 pounds. The cargo bed is only available in a 5-foot-long configuration, but it's easy to access and has some useful features such as a special tailgate position that enables you to haul 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood.

A Rubicon version is available, just like on the Wrangler. Features such as lockable front and rear differentials, standard 33-inch all-terrain tires and a disconnectable front stabilizer bar give the Gladiator Rubicon the ability to traverse difficult terrain with ease. There's also a Mojave variant with an extra inch of front suspension lift, a high-speed transfer case and other special features that help you drive across dirt and sand in a hurry. But even if you're just cruising around town, you can have fun with the Gladiator's removable top and doors. It's the only convertible pickup on the market.

There are a few downsides. The Wrangler-based underpinnings that give the Gladiator its off-road prowess are a detriment for driving on the street and result in vague steering and a sometimes jiggly and wandering ride quality. Also, the Gladiator can end up getting significantly more expensive than its rivals when you start adding a bunch of options. Overall, however, we're quite fond of the Gladiator and think it's a great pick for a truck that delivers off-road capability, cargo hauling and fun all in one.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is very easy to like. This burly off-road machine does almost anything the ballyhooed Jeep Wrangler can do, but it's also a practical pickup with a useful bed design and healthy payload and tow ratings. Inside, the cabin is nicely trimmed and easy to live with, and its back seat is more spacious than any of its closest rivals. And don't forget: It's the only convertible pickup.

How does the Gladiator drive?

7.0
The Rubicon benefits from a well-matched engine and transmission combination, and it has no equal when the pavement turns to dirt. Pavement performance is compromised by the same giant tires and solid front axle that make it excel off-road, but the chassis is nevertheless nicely optimized around these necessary limitations.

Previous Wrangler owners will find the ride and handling better than ever, while first-time buyers will notice the unsettled steering over uneven and bumpy terrain and lack of precision in the steering. It still tracks nicely through corners, though crosswinds and road ruts demand some attention. Overall, though, it's not as bad as the shorter-wheelbase Wrangler.

How comfortable is the Gladiator?

7.5
We didn't expect it, but the Gladiator is mostly comfortable. There's no getting around the fact that its heavy solid-axle front suspension compromises ride comfort by transmitting some wiggle and jiggle over chattery pavement and lumpy asphalt into the cabin. After that, however, things brighten considerably thanks to supportive seats and a powerful climate control system with vents for rear passengers. Compared to the Wrangler, it also has a reasonably quiet cabin thanks to new tires and a less boomy interior.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Gladiator features logical and intuitive instruments and controls that are close at hand thanks to the classic vertical dash. Programmable accessory switches make it a cinch to install aftermarket equipment. The classic Jeep driving position works well here, and the superior backseat space is a real advantage compared to rivals. The Gladiator is tall and difficult to climb into, but there are ample grab handles and wide-opening doors to ease the process. And did we mention it's a convertible?

Visibility out of the front and rear is excellent, and drivers can easily place their tires where they need to go. A standard rearview camera can be paired with an optional forward-looking one meant for crawling off-road.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The infotainment setup gives the Gladiator a leg up against its competition because it is attractive, simple and capable. The sound system produces a crisp sound, and the optional 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen navigation-audio system offers sharp graphics and a quick response. It's all easy to control with a logical mixture of fixed buttons, knobs and touchscreen controls.

Safety equipment is increased as well, as the Gladiator gets a new automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control option combo that not only works well but is also compatible with accessories that off-roaders want to add. It even works with the front windshield folded down!

How’s the storage?

7.0
The Gladiator excels compared to rivals with a strong tow rating (even the Rubicon) and ample payload capacity. Its bed is thoughtfully designed, with low bedsides and a power-locking rear tailgate, and the rear seat's volume and folding strategy make it good for cargo and child seats alike. Its main weak point is a lack of small-item storage nooks for road trips.

A tow package-equipped Sport S model can handle up to 7,650 pounds, but even the Rubicon can take on a 7,000-pound trailer. If you're a frequent trailer tower, consider adding aftermarket tow mirrors since the Gladiator's narrow body means you won't be able to look past a wide load with the stock mirrors.

How economical is the Gladiator?

6.0
Just by looking at its blocky styling, you can tell the Gladiator isn't intended to be a fuel economy champ. Rated at an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) with the automatic transmission, the Gladiator trails all others in the segment. It's one of the least efficient midsize trucks on the market.

Is the Gladiator a good value?

7.0
The Gladiator is nicely built. And if the Wrangler is any judge, it'll have great resale value. But the Gladiator is thirstier than most in its class, and it is expensive. A manual transmission is standard across the board, which is great if you want one but hides the fact that you'll pay $2,000 out of the gate to get an automatic before you add any real options. Warranty coverage is decidedly average.

Wildcard

9.0
It's a Jeep Wrangler pickup. Need we say more? Yes, you give up some off-road capability when you go from a four-door Wrangler to this. But if you start from the point of view of "I need a truck," this one oozes outdoor fun and Jeep personality. Jeep really did it right.

Which Gladiator does Edmunds recommend?

There are two ideal configurations for the Gladiator: one for hauling and one for off-roading. Go with a Gladiator Sport S and the optional heavy-duty tow package for segment-leading towing and cargo-hauling capability. Alternately, the Gladiator Rubicon, with its specialized hardware, will let you tackle the toughest of terrain.

Jeep Gladiator models

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is a five-passenger, four-door midsize truck. It's available in four trim levels — Sport, Sport S, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave — that provide increasing levels of comfort, convenience and off-road capability.

All come with a 5-foot cargo bed, a four-wheel-drive system and a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic is optional.

The Gladiator's Sport trim is equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, all-season tires, crank windows, manual door locks and mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, a 5-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and voice control capability.

The Gladiator also comes with a convertible folding soft top, removable doors and a fold-down front windshield. A Class II bumper hitch with a 4,500-pound tow capacity, anti-sway trailer control, and a combination four-and-seven-pin trailer plug is standard.

Jeep also offers a Sport S trim level that adds the most common power and luxury features to the Sport, such as alloy wheels, power windows, power door and tailgate locks, heated power mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Both trims allow for certain options and packages to increase towing and hauling capability. These include the Trailer Tow package and the more capable Max Tow package (includes 4.10 axle ratios).

Opting for the Sport S opens up availability to more options. The Technology Group package is worth getting and includes a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic climate control. Other notable picks include the Cargo Group package (a rail-based cargo management system and a 115-volt power outlet in the bed) and the Safety Group and Advanced Safety Group packages that append a variety of advanced driver safety aids.

The Overland model dresses up a Sport S with style and function features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, body-color wheel arches, side steps, and tinted rear side and rear windows. Additional standard features include automatic headlights, LED ambient footwell lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 7-inch infotainment system (with additional USB ports for the rear passengers), and a 110-volt outlet in the center console.

The Rubicon trim provides more off-road capability with a different transfer case that provides a lower crawl ratio for better climbing and crawling, fenders with increased clearance to accommodate larger 33-inch all-terrain tires, locking front and rear differentials, an electronically disconnectable front stabilizer bar, Fox shock absorbers, and body-protecting rock rails and skid plates.

Finally, there's the Mojave. It's similar to the Rubicon but lacks the Rubicon's locking front differential and disconnecting sway bar made for rock crawling. Instead there's gear focused on desert-running. One of the Mojave's advantages is the flexibility offered by its transfer case, which enables low-range gear use at higher speeds than the Rubicon. Jeep also reinforced the frame, developed unique Fox internal bypass shocks with hydraulic jounce bumpers to cushion impacts, and lifted the front end by 1 inch. It is also the first Jeep to wear a Desert Rated badge on its flank.

All trims can be equipped with a premium sound system with a nine-channel 552-watt amp and subwoofer, an auxiliary switch group that lets owners wire up to four electrical devices to customizable switches inside the cabin, a spray-in bedliner, a semi-rigid roll-up tonneau cover, a black hardtop with removable roof panels, and a premium soft top made of a thicker material that offers more insulation than the standard top. Overland and Rubicon models can get their hardtops painted in body color.

Additional notable options for the Gladiator, depending on the trim level, include a three-piece hardtop roof, a premium soft-top roof, a spray-in bedliner, a tonneau cover, LED headlights, a larger 8.4-inch infotainment display, leather seating surfaces, a premium Alpine sound system, and a detachable wireless (Bluetooth-based) speaker.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

5 star reviews: 64%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 33 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • off-roading
  • comfort
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • wheels & tires
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • lights
  • engine
  • climate control
  • seats
  • towing
  • doors
  • safety
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Finally -the Best of Both Worlds
AJ,
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

Look, this will be my third Wrangler-style vehicle (JK, CJ5 & Gladiator in that order) and my 6th Jeep product overall so my post is obviously a bit biased. That being said, when you buy a Jeep, you probably know what you are getting into; they ride and look different. If you are looking for a vehicle that rides like a Bentley on the road, look elsewhere. If however you can accept reasonable creature comforts, ride, and noise while benefiting from extreme versatility, ruggedness, freedom, stable value and the timeless "cool" factor then this is the vehicle for you. Taking off the top and doors gets you as close to the freedoms of riding a motorcycle without having to wear a helmet. It really is a great time. Also, no other vehicle is as customizable as a Jeep. There are entire magazines devoted to it so you can make each one into your own. I've loved Jeeps but always needed a truck, now I can have both. My only two critiques are 1- the keyfob is the size of of a Zippo lighter which is unnecessarily large and 2- the soft top version of the Gladiator simply looks "off" -like something out of World War 2 which is perhaps why they are not selling well. Small concessions for what you get in return. The hard top is the way to go anyway for heat and noise. The new hardtop material is feather light and I can lift everything off by myself. Go buy one and don't look back. I will drive this thing until it or I are dead.

5 out of 5 stars, Don’t think about it, buy it!
Greg Granello,
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

We thought about buying a Gladiator for 4-5 months, never having owned a Jeep or Chrysler product. But we needed a 4WD we could configure (roof, doors, windshield) and that was off-road capable for fun, that could tow our boat or motorcycle, and that had a truck bed for dogs, tool box or trips to Home Depot. I should mention we are recently retired to the lake, so we don’t commute, the Gladiator is an occasional use errand, towing and hunting/ camping vehicle. OK, we have a white Sport S for a few days now and are amazed at this product’s features, solidity and quality fit & finish. We connected to the entertainment and other electronics such as nav in five minutes, everything worked instantly AND IT ALL WORKS TOGETHER. Popped the roof and stowed the panels, three minutes. Pulled over, threw it into 4H and took off through a brushy, wooded, rocky lot, easy. We love this truck. If there are any negatives they would be that this truck must be driven, it is torquey (surprising power in low gears) and a bit pitchy until you adjust your driving techniques (accelerator-brake). It will wander a bit if you do not drive it. The cabin is a bit small if you are used to a full size truck, especially for items like water bottles, phones, handguns, purses, etc. We’ll get that figured out. None of these things slowed us, we expected them going in. Back seat surprisingly comfortable. The V-6 is plenty, impressive torque at low speeds and acceleration from any speed. Pulls our boat easily, where the 4Runner was a bit iffy (mostly because 2WD). Very happy with our decision and enjoying this truck.

5 out of 5 stars, first jeep truck i ever owned
Dr. Tom Polcari,
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

i wasnt the first on the block to get one, but i finally gave in because the gladiator is a true half breed, unlike me, with good seating for five - or two and a big greyhound-plus, a small sized truck bed that can be easily converted to a full seven foot bed with an aftermarket bed extender gate that fits over that great new lightweight tail gate...i can handle it with one hand- no sweat...i have the s model so it has lots of toys inside...compared to my 1 ton dual wheel ram cummins the gladiator rides like a caddy...well, the ram is 28 years old and came from the indian res in new mexico..the turbo diesel has just enough torque to pull my 2 story house off the foundation and across the street...i have no regrets getting the gladiator and its no wonder there is a gold rush stampede for others to get theirs too...

3 out of 5 stars, Great design but had a premature problem
S Haddix,
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

After driving my Gladiator for less than a day, it had multiple system failures related to a clockspring issue that I've read some Wranglers have also had. The issue took a maddeningly long time to resolve, but ultimately Jeep made it right for me. Otherwise, I thought the Gladiator had a very well thought out design with an intuitive controls layout, add to that the ability of making it topless and it’s still a truck that I hope to hold onto. It took 10 minutes yesterday to remove our hardtop and go driving, I don’t think the process could have been easier.

Write a review

See all 33 reviews

2020 Jeep Gladiator videos

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro - Truck Tug of War

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro - Truck Tug of War

SPEAKER 1: Here we have two of the most hardcore offroad mid-sized trucks on the market. SPEAKER 2: Stop, stop. SPEAKER 1: The Tacoma TRD Pro, and the Gladiator Rubicon. We're going to hook them together and see which one pulls the other. We here at Edmunds test over 300 cars and trucks every single year. SPEAKER 2: But what you're about to see isn't one of those tests. SPEAKER 1: Now tug of wars have become popular lately, but if you think this is solid consumer advice, you are sadly mistaken. SPEAKER 2: It's pure ridiculousness. To quote Sigourney Weaver from Galaxy Quest, it's my job. It's stupid, but I'm going to do it. SPEAKER 1: Let's do it. SPEAKER 2: Let's do it. SPEAKER 1: Theoretically a tug of war is a simple contest to see who's strongest. When it comes to vehicles, it's not so easy. Differences in tires, the amount of weight pressing down on the rear axle, the surface itself, how much torque there is, what the gearing is in the axles. None of these things are really the same, so it's hard to really have a fair competition. For the first test we're running in 4 High. I am ready. Both trucks will have traction and stability control disabled. SPEAKER 2: I'm ready. SPEAKER 1: We're not running in 4 Low, because we don't want to break anything. And we just want to have some fun. SPEAKER 2: 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: This is great. This is, you know what? SPEAKER 2: Stop. Stop. I don't know what's going on, but it's not good for the transmissions. The wheels aren't turning at all. And nobody is making any ground. I wonder if we should put it in two wheel drive mode. SPEAKER 1: We're not sure exactly what happened, but it seemed that traction control wasn't really off. So in this next round, we're leaving them in two wheel drive. That ought to show a difference. I'm in two wheel drive. SPEAKER 2: So am I. But I need to turn off traction control, and I can't find the button. SPEAKER 1: Who thought acting like an idiot would take so much time? SPEAKER 2: Ready? SPEAKER 1: Ready. SPEAKER 2: Ready. 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: Uh-oh, stalemate. Stalemate. That's great. Everybody loses. All right, that's enough, that's enough. SPEAKER 2: Everything. SPEAKER 1: We go back to the stick? That's what we learned. That's the lesson we learned. Or didn't. [LAUGHTER] That's a nice little sandcastle you made. What did you do? Oh, that's-- I hope you brought some sand rails. SPEAKER 2: I think I have grippier tires. Look at, they just dug a hole. Yeah, I think a dry lake bed is not a good place for this. SPEAKER 1: No, it's not. We should have probably done this in an Arby's parking lot. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think we're going to have to fill this in. SPEAKER 1: I think so. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, they won't be they won't be happy with us. We should probably leave that stake here, too. SPEAKER 1: I want to go home. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think so. SPEAKER 1: Let's go home. SPEAKER 2: Let's see if I can get out. That'll be good. If we unhook and I put everything in four wheel drive, do you think I can drive out? SPEAKER 1: You're on your own. I'm fine. SPEAKER 2: Wow. You should see the left rear. Its sitting on the frame. I just dug a hole. All right, see if I can get myself out of the hole that I dug. So I'm going to put it in 4 High. Maybe I should put it in 4 Low. All right, let's see if I can get out. See if I can get myself out of this mess. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 1: Look at that. SPEAKER 2: You guys are laughing. SPEAKER 1: This hole's really deep. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 2: That one's just sitting there. SPEAKER 1: We did good work. SPEAKER 2: I did all the work. SPEAKER 1: You did. SPEAKER 2: All right, let's fill this. SPEAKER 1: Seriously, we got to fill this. No one will notice, right? SPEAKER 2: Now. SPEAKER 1: Good. Fill the hole. SPEAKER 2: Nothing to see here. SPEAKER 1: Nope, nothing happened. SPEAKER 2: Sorry about your radio. You got to do it anyway. SPEAKER 1: I think we're good. SPEAKER 3: So what did we learn? SPEAKER 2: I don't know. What did we learn here? SPEAKER 1: Oh, we learned that your Jeep would rather dig a hole than tow a Tacoma. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I dig this Jeep. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. Jesus. Well, that was a lot of fun. If you want to see how these strikes did on the trail, check out our comparison test. For more videos like this, hit subscribe. And if you want to see more tug of wars, please let us know in the comments. And if you think we're complete idiots, all comments are welcome.

Toyota Tacoma versus Jeep Gladiator: Which can pull the other? That's what we'll find out in this truck tug-of-war battle. The contenders are the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Both pack extensive off-road hardware, but only one can claim ultimate bragging rights. In a purely scientific test, we attach both trucks to each other and let 'em rip. The first test has them in 4-Hi. In the second, we put them in 2WD. Can one pull the other? Do either just dig holes? Will we hurt a transmission? Watch to find out.

Features & Specs

Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
MSRP$43,875
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
MSRP$36,745
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
MSRP$40,395
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
MSRP$33,545
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Jeep Gladiator features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Gladiator safety features:

Collision Warning Plus
Alerts the driver about an imminent forward collision. Can apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't react in time.
Blind-Spot Monitor w/Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spot and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
Rear Parking Sensors
Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover26.7%

Jeep Gladiator vs. the competition

Jeep Gladiator vs. Ford Ranger

Comparatively speaking, the Ranger is more truck than off-roader, while the Gladiator is adept at both. The Gladiator also features better standard towing capacity and a roomier rear seat. The Ranger's four-cylinder turbocharged powertrain is more modern and produces more torque than the V6 in the Gladiator. Overall, we like the Gladiator more.

Compare Jeep Gladiator & Ford Ranger features

Jeep Gladiator vs. Ford F-150

Compared to the F-150, the Gladiator provides more off-road capability, maneuverability and power at a lower price point. Of course, you can claw some of that performance back and exceed the Gladiator's towing and payload capability by simply optioning up an F-150. But by then, the value equation will go out of whack. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

Compare Jeep Gladiator & Ford F-150 features

Jeep Gladiator vs. Jeep Wrangler

The Gladiator and the Wrangler have many things in common, but the Wrangler's shorter wheelbase gives it the ability to scramble up and over obstacles without scraping its underbelly. Still, there's no denying the Gladiator's ability to carry cargo for such a small compromise. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.

Compare Jeep Gladiator & Jeep Wrangler features
Jeep Gladiator for sale
2021
2020

Related Gladiator Articles

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Dominates Desert Dunes

A Gladiator Built for Desert Warfare

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorFebruary 5th, 2020

What is it?

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator revives the Mojave trim name, promising desert domination as a counterpoint to the company's traditional all-terrain crawling capabilities. In the process, the Mojave lends more credibility to the "Desert Rated" badge because it constitutes much more than just splashy graphics and an appearance package.

When the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave hits showrooms this spring, it will have legitimate dune-conquering abilities. The Mojave starts with an additional inch of ground clearance over the already high-riding Rubicon, allowing for a 44.7-degree approach angle. Taking most of the abuse are specially developed Fox shocks with internal bypasses and remote reservoirs. Not surprisingly, Jeep also reinforced the frame, strengthened the axles, added hydraulic jounce bumpers, and switched to cast-iron knuckles for improved durability.

The existing 3.6-liter V6 provides power, but for now it will only be offered with the eight-speed automatic. The dual-speed transfer case is altered to better suit desert driving, allowing for speeds up to 50 mph in low range. That should help for blasting through dunes, where maintaining momentum is key. Mojave-specific ride and stability control tunings should also keep you from bogging down.

Underneath, the Mojave is fitted with numerous skid plates and sand sliders. The hood is also exclusive to the Mojave, but its scoop isn't entirely functional. It has a removable blockout panel, in case you want additional airflow on hot days, but Jeep was quick to point out that it's not really necessary. We're told that there wasn't a need to add a sand separator for the engine intake since the current location is adequate. Up front, a lightweight and removable bumper should help keep the Gladiator from augering nose first into the desert floor.

In addition to the orange Desert Rated accents and bold Mojave decals, this Gladiator also features steel-gray leather upholstery specially developed to reflect the blazing sun. That means fewer singed thighs for you and your passengers.

Why does it matter?

For decades, Jeep owners have been modding their rigs for desert duty. The new Mojave model gives shoppers an alternative that comes straight from the factory. That means it enjoys full warranty coverage; before, owners would run the risk of voiding their warranties with non-Jeep aftermarket parts. Besides that, it's just downright cool.

What does it compete with?

There aren't a lot of specially equipped trucks like the Gladiator Mojave, though most any pickup could be modded for desert intent. From the factory, the closest equivalents are the similarly priced Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and the more expensive Ford F-150 Raptor.

Edmunds says

It's good to see the Gladiator branch out into new territory. It's even better that the Mojave will have real equipment and features to give it true desert credentials, rather than just some fancy stickers. What a great way to live out your Baja 1000 fantasies.

Edmunds Track Tested: 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sure, the Wrangler-based 2020 Gladiator isn't designed for track use, but let's be honest — most Gladiators are still going to spend most of their time on the pavement. Accordingly, on-road acceleration, braking and handling should be of interest to prospective Gladiator owners, even if it's the off-road performance that gets their blood pumping. We took a Gladiator to the Edmunds test track to see how it stacks up against its less extreme midsize-truck rivals. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Performance Testing Results

Date of test: 2/25/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 3,541
Powertrain: 3.6L V6 | 8-Speed Automatic | 4WD
Horsepower: 285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

2020 Gladiator Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 2.9 sec
0-45 mph 5.2 sec
0-60 mph 8.5 sec
0-75 mph 12.9 sec
Quarter-mile 16.3 sec @ 84.3 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 8.2 sec

"With a potent V6 and quick-shifting eight-speed automatic, the Gladiator rockets off the line with a healthy serving of torque. To get the best launch, leave the traction control system on and simply mash the throttle with the transmission in the manual gate. Shifting yourself is slower, but leaving it in manual lets the revs run all the way to redline before the computer initiates a shift."

2020 Gladiator Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 36 ft
60-0 mph 138 ft

"Wranglers aren't known for their stopping prowess, and the Gladiator is no different. There's a bit more brake travel than you get in your typical truck or SUV, and the pedal generally feels soft and squishy. There's also very little braking feel through the pedal. When you're hard on the brakes, expect excessive amounts of brake dive, but good stability. There are some small corrections in the steering as the ABS system seeks out traction, but they don't upset the chassis."

2020 Gladiator Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 0.73 g

"All-terrain tires with big sidewalls aren't known for their on-road performance, so the Gladiator predictably has low steering feel and low lateral grip at the track. Thankfully, throttle control is excellent, allowing you to manage front end grip without relying on the slow and sluggish steering. Stability control is ever-present and cannot be fully disabled. There is moderate body roll, and you can really feel the weight transfer to the outside tires. Naturally, the Gladiator edges towards moderate understeer, though it can get up to excessive very easily. Steering weighting itself is mild, and the weight doesn't build up with load. A mild self-centering effect is more prominent."

2020 Jeep Gladiator Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: Four-Wheel Drive (low range)
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: V6                                                              
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.6                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Naturally Aspirated                             
Indicated Redline: 6,500                                                               
Fuel Type: 87 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: No                                                            
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                                                     
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: No   

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 5,117                                                 
Weight L/F (lbs): 1,320                                                                 
Weight L/R (lbs): 1,191                                                                 
Weight R/F (lbs): 1,375                                                                 
Weight R/R (lbs): 1,231                                                                
Weight distribution, front (%): 52.7                                              
GVWR (lbs): 6,250                                                                                 

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                                                    
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Sliding                                                                    
Brake Pistons - Front: 2                                                                
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Solid                                                             
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                                          
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Hand                            

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 36                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 36                                                                  
Tire Make: Falken                                                     
Tire Model: WildPeak A/T AT3-W                                                            
Tire Tread: Standard                                                
Tire Type: Regular                                                              
Tire Season: All-Season                                                               
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 285/70 R17 116/1130                                       
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 285/70 R17 116/1130                                   
Spare Tire Type: Full-Size Non-Matching                                                             

-Edmunds Test Team

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon on the Rubicon Trail

Rubicon: More Than Just a Name on the Side of the Hood

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorSeptember 25th, 2019

What is it?

The Gladiator is a midsize pickup truck based on the Jeep Wrangler SUV. And its Rubicon trim level includes items such as an upgraded transfer case, a better crawl ratio, fenders that allow for bigger tires, locking front and rear differentials, an electronically disconnectable front stabilizer bar, Fox shocks, and body-protecting rock rails and skid plates.

Go further down the trim-level-name rabbit hole and you'll find that the Rubicon is named for the Rubicon Trail. This arduous 22-mile off-road trail near Northern California's Lake Tahoe takes serious capability to traverse and, in most cases, requires heavy modification to your vehicle. For Jeep, putting the Rubicon name on a pickup truck is a big claim.

Why does it matter?

Most drivers, let alone most Jeep owners, will never see the mountains above Lake Tahoe. Even fewer will make the trek out to Loon Lake and the Rubicon trailhead. But many Jeep customers will buy a Gladiator (or a Wrangler) in Rubicon trim — and if they do, it'll be based on the promise that this thing can go just about anywhere in stock form.

Many drivers on the Rubicon Trail modify their vehicles with big lift kits and 35- or 37-inch tires. Some go so far as to remove their bumpers altogether to allow for better approach and departure angles. And most of them are in SUVs, which offer better approach and departure angles than a long, crew-cab pickup truck. The Gladiator, with its long body and 33-inch tires, is at a deficit before it ever reaches the trailhead.

Sure, the Gladiator has an insane approach angle and those 33-inch tires are the biggest stock tires Jeep has ever put on a vehicle, but it also has a longer wheelbase than a Wrangler and a big rear overhang. Those things significantly affect departure angle and breakover, putting the truck's completion of the trail in question. Can it make it through unscathed? Can it make it through at all?

Well? Did it make it?

In a word: kinda. Our trip to the Rubicon Trail was a Jeep-organized affair. The automaker flew us out with a number of other auto writers, put us up in a hotel and paired us up with other drivers. Then, it split the trail up into two days and hired a company, Jeep Jamboree, to lead the expedition. The Jamboree folks rearranged rocks, shuffled boulders and directed us along the trail. They provided snacks, advice on when to engage the lockers and disengage the sway bars, and they walked alongside our Gladiator Rubicons as we slogged up and down the slow-going course.

By the end of day one, we were around 6 miles into the 22-mile trail. The light was getting low and overnight temperatures were going to drop below freezing, so they airlifted all of us out. Yep, you heard that right. They landed a helicopter and picked us up, four or five at a time, and pulled us off the Rubicon Trail for the night. We went back to our plush hotel, showered, and laid our heads on expensive pillows. The next day did not go as planned.

Adverse weather conditions prevented our return. The wind, rain, clouds, and terrain meant the helicopter pilots couldn't safely deposit us back on the trail. So we completed a third of the Rubicon Trail on day one, and the second day of the trip was shot. Eventually, the Jeep Jamboree guides drove the Gladiators out under their own power, but we didn't get to see the finish line.

So can the vehicles make it? Sure. Even piloted by novice drivers, they made it out. But it required a team of over a dozen employees acting as guides and helpers. They pushed vehicles, pulled fenders, navigated boulders, and generally did all the hard work along the way as we writers just sat in the cars and ate premade sandwiches. We scraped, scratched and dented the Gladiators, proving that the truck can take a beating. We did this all while listening to satellite radio, using the heated seats and drinking ice-cold Gatorade — not exactly roughing it.

The Gladiators made it out alive, with some scratches and dents sustained along the way. I wouldn't want the fender to be hanging off my personal Jeep, nor would I want a dented muffler, scratched frame or bent tow hitch. But they made it. They lived up to the name.

What does it compete with?

The Gladiator has a wide range of competitors, but the Rubicon's competitors are far more specific. Midsize trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado are its closest rivals because they have serious off-road-focused trim levels such as the TRD Pro and the ZR2.

In our own testing, we've found the off-road trims of these midsize trucks to be plenty capable for most drivers. Even the unibody Honda Ridgeline can stand up to rutted dirt and gravel roads, although it doesn't have the clearance or hardware to compete in a place like the Rubicon Trail.

Edmunds says

Almost anywhere a Wrangler can go, the Gladiator can follow, but its lengthier dimensions mean it'll sustain more damage along the way. Despite the gauntlet of obstacles, the Gladiator Rubicon soldiered on, ready for more. Minor damage aside, this midsize pickup lived up to the Rubicon name.

2020 Jeep Gladiator First Drive

The Intersection of Want and Need

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingMarch 29th, 2019

Plenty of people want a Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate go-anywhere off-road vehicle. But many buyers consistently vote with their pocketbooks that they need a pickup truck of some description. It's ridiculous to think that it took this long for Jeep to realize that the Venn diagram of these two groups might just overlap. But here we are with a Jeep pickup, the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Now, there have been Jeep pickups before. The most recent example was the Cherokee-based Comanche that quietly disappeared in 1992. You have to reach back to 1985 to find the CJ-8 Scrambler, the most authentic attempt at marrying the iconic Jeep look with a truck bed. Alas, it wasn't a particularly good pickup.

Nevertheless, this image of what we'd now call a Wrangler truck got stuck in everyone's mind. Today's blueprint deviates slightly because a clear majority of both Jeep Wrangler and pickup truck buyers alike prefer four doors — a nod to multipurpose practicality over single-minded specialization. It's therefore no surprise that the midsize 2020 Jeep Gladiator is essentially a four-door Wrangler with a pickup bed grafted on. The obvious question is this: Will buyers sitting at the intersection of Want and Need get what they want out of the new Jeep Gladiator?

Tweaked Wrangler Recipe

You won't spot many differences between the Gladiator and the Wrangler Unlimited if you stand just behind either rear door and gaze forward. From that vantage point, the doors, cab, fenders, hood and even the optional hardtop's removable roof panels are identical. The same is true if you climb into the back seat and look ahead. Except for some different vehicle-shaped icons and an extra switch or two, the forward half of the Gladiator's interior is indistinguishable from a Wrangler Unlimited.

Of course, the view is entirely different if you spin around and face aft. The Gladiator's abbreviated cab is completely walled off, and behind it is a detached 5-foot (60.3 inches, to be precise) pickup bed. A big reason why the Scrambler didn't fare well as a truck — and perhaps why Jeep avoided the Scrambler name here — is that its cab and bed were a shared tub with no fixed wall to separate people from payload.

The resulting Gladiator is a legitimate midsize pickup that takes direct aim at the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma. The Gladiator's most basic difference is that it comes in just one configuration: a crew cab with the short bed and four-wheel drive. There are no extended-cab, long-bed or two-wheel-drive variants. That's fine as far as we're concerned.

Not a Pickup Pretender

The Gladiator shares the Wrangler's solid front axle and short front overhang, and this extreme forward-axle placement results in a wheelbase that is between 9 and 10.5 inches longer than its main rival pickups and a full 18.9 inches longer than a four-door Wrangler. Even then, the rear axle crowds the cab somewhat because Jeep made the under-bed space for the spare tire big enough to hold not only the 33-inch tire that comes on a Gladiator Rubicon but also the inevitable 35-inch aftermarket upgrade some owners will retrofit.

Jeep didn't take a half-swing at making this truck functional. The Gladiator Sport has a maximum payload rating of 1,600 pounds and a maximum tow rating of 7,650 pounds. Both of these figures are best-in-class if you confine the comparison to like-minded crew-cab 4WD versions (though the Ranger's extended-cab and RWD variants can shoulder more payload). As for the Gladiator Rubicon, it can tow 7,000 pounds and carry 1,160 pounds, both of which compare favorably to the specs for the Colorado ZR2 and the Tacoma TRD Pro.

The 5-foot cargo bed also matches up well to the competition. The load floor is not overly high, and it's easy to reach in over the bed sides, which is a refreshing counterpoint to the too-tall sides of the Ranger and the Colorado. The tailgate is broad and damped, and the tailgate lock is tied into the central locking system. It also has a clever half-open position that lines up with the fender tops to better haul plywood. The Gladiator's bed comes with four tie-downs (two of which are big D-rings), and you can get a system of movable cleats or a 120-volt outlet as a factory option.

Jeep did make several changes to pull this off. Most obvious is the specialized frame, which is longer and more robust than the Wrangler's. The layout of the Gladiator's rear-axle locating links has more in common with the full-size Ram 1500 than the Wrangler, and its shock absorbers lean forward to connect to the meatiest part of the frame instead of back toward the less rigid ends. The Gladiator has larger rear disc brakes and ventilated rotors, too.

Familiar V6 Powertrain

What's not different is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which makes the same 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque it does in the Wrangler. The hard-working Gladiator does have a more robust cooling system and a more open grille, but the external clues are easy to miss. We had to park a Wrangler alongside to pick out what are subtle differences in Jeep's trademark seven-slot grille and its mesh. The Wrangler's 2.0-liter eTorque turbo-four is not available here, but a much torquier 3.0-liter EcoDiesel is expected within a year.

The Gladiator's transmission choices are pure Wrangler: A six-speed manual is standard across the board, and the eight-speed automatic is a $2,000 option. Rated fuel economy for a Gladiator V6 automatic is 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway), which is 2 mpg worse than the Wrangler and puts the Gladiator near the bottom of the midsize 4x4 pickup spectrum. As for the manual, it is also rated at 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway.) Get it for the fun factor and a lower buy-in, not fuel savings over the long haul.

We brought a Gladiator Rubicon to our test track to shed some light on this and see how it stacked up to a similar Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited. The Gladiator tipped the scales at 5,117 pounds, a full 572 pounds more than the Wrangler. A subsequent 0-60 mph acceleration run took 8.5 seconds, which is a half-second slower than the Wrangler. Still, the beefier Gladiator felt willing and able. As for stopping from 60 mph, the Gladiator's upgraded braking system made its extra mass disappear. Its 138-foot stop bested the Wrangler Unlimited by 3 feet.

Drives Like You'd Expect, Only Better

Out on the road, the Gladiator's solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering result in a sometimes obstinate reaction to bumps. This traditional design also results in indistinct straight-line steering that worsens when there are ruts and crosswinds. It's familiar Wrangler behavior that won't bother Jeep people, but it may rankle those coming out of other midsize trucks with more modern independent front suspensions and rack-and-pinion steering.

Still, the Gladiator tracks through corners nicely, and its rear end is more settled than the Wrangler's when driving over bumps. It also excels when tackling washboard dirt roads and desert whoops. The longer wheelbase certainly has a calming effect, but the lion's share can be put down to its stiffer frame and reconfigured coil-spring rear suspension. It also doesn't hurt that the Gladiator Rubicon has aluminum-bodied Fox monotube shocks, something the Wrangler Rubicon lacks.

When the going gets really rough, that long wheelbase does demand a careful approach to breakover obstacles and tight off-road switchbacks. The Gladiator's dimensions will ultimately keep it from venturing everywhere a Wrangler can go, but we found that the practical limit is well within the expectations of a 4WD pickup. High ground clearance and an expansive central skid plate protect the important bits, and the trailing end of the bed is rimmed with rock rails that are stout enough to be used as jack points.

The Right Size for Trail Duty

Compared to other pickups, it's much easier to avoid obstacles in the Gladiator. You can readily see the trail ahead thanks to Wrangler elements such as the upright seating position, close-set windshield, and narrow hood with separate low-set fenders. The body's overall narrowness also makes it far less susceptible to scraping up against brush and trailside rocks. There's also an available forward-facing trail camera that helps you spot obstacles below the hoodline.

Of course, that narrowness does reduce potential cabin space, but the overall feel is one of coziness instead of confinement. The cockpit's logically arranged and comprehensive switchgear is close at hand, and headroom and legroom are plentiful. The back seat provides far more legroom and headroom than any of its rivals, and it folds in useful ways to haul gear. And if you ever want the feeling of infinite space, this is a true Jeep convertible. You can fold the top, detach it altogether, and even remove the doors and fold the windshield.

With the optional hardtop in place, we found the Gladiator's cabin to be unexpectedly quiet. Sure, it's not as hushed as the cabins of its permanently enclosed pickup rivals, but the difference isn't dramatic. Moreover, the Gladiator's smaller cabin enclosure isn't nearly as boomy or resonant as that of a Wrangler Unlimited. Chatting with passengers is easier, the stereo sounds crisper, and the climate control system feels more effective.

Jeep Gladiator Pricing and Availability

With one exception, the Gladiator trim strategy mirrors that of the Wrangler. The Sport and the Sport S are entry-level, and the Rubicon sits at the top. But the Wrangler's midlevel Sahara is called Overland here, which seems fair because the Gladiator is sure to be a hit with the overlanding community. Ironically, those folks will likely gravitate toward the Rubicon for its lifted suspension, taller 33-inch tires, more accommodating fenders, disconnectable front stabilizer bar, 4-to-1 low-range gearing, and lockable 4:10-to-1 front and rear differentials.

A lot of engineering and new parts went into making the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup, but the inevitable price increase is more affordable than expected. Add $2,000 to any 2019 Wrangler Unlimited, and you can have a comparable Gladiator. Including destination charges, a Sport starts at $35,040 and the Rubicon begins at $45,040, with the Sport S and the Overland sprinkled evenly in between. Don't forget the $2,000 it costs for the automatic, and you'll surely add even more by dipping into the familiar (and numerous) option packages.

The Gladiator will start arriving at dealerships this spring, but eager buyers can put in an online reservation for the Gladiator Launch Edition starting April 4 — also known as 4x4 Day. This special limited edition is essentially a Rubicon equipped with every available option, along with unique interior trim and badging. The price for this thoroughly loaded special edition is $62,310, including destination.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator's extra length will surely filter out hardcore Jeep purists, but it retains more off-road capability than we expected while adding real pickup functionality. As for midsize-truck owners who always wanted a Jeep, they stand to gain more turnkey off-road performance plus a back seat that can carry actual adults. In the end, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator looks to be a runaway success when it finally lands at dealerships. Expect a traffic pileup at the corner of Want Avenue and Need Street.

2020 Jeep Gladiator First Look

Your Jeep Wrangler Pickup Is Here at Long Last

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingDecember 6th, 2018

Fans of the Jeep Wrangler have been clamoring for a pickup truck version for years. Our last taste of a Jeep truck was in the 1980s when the Jeep Scrambler pickup was sold for a brief time. Aftermarket conversion kits have done a tidy business in the interim. But after the redesigned Jeep Wrangler debuted last year, the internet rumor mill started to leak hints that a proper factory-built Wrangler truck would soon be coming. Jeep was tight-lipped, but then spy photos with the unmistakable disguise-proof shape of a Wrangler pickup started popping up.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Today the long wait is finally at an end. Here at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Jeep has just pulled the wraps off the Wrangler pickup we've all been anticipating. Thing is, they've gone and called it the 2020 Jeep Gladiator instead. The name change hints at the substantial capability of this new truck. After all, the old Jeep Scrambler wasn't really that much of a pickup when it came right down to it, but the Jeep Gladiator is a fully realized midsize pickup. It can tow as much as 7,650 pounds' worth of trailer or tote as much as 1,600 pounds of payload. And it goes without saying that the Gladiator should be able to eat the competition for lunch when it comes to off-road capability.

Tell Me Your Name!

What is the Jeep Gladiator? The short answer "a Jeep Wrangler pickup" is pretty accurate. The Gladiator comes in but one configuration: 4x4 crew cab with a short bed. The front half of the so-called JT pickup is pretty much identical to the new JL Wrangler four-door. And that sameness stretches all the way back to the rear doors and the positioning of the rear seats relative to the fronts. The dash, the switchgear, and the front three-quarters of the interior are indistinguishable, and the same can be said for much of the front sheet metal.

All 2020 Gladiators will be powered by the Wrangler's familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter eTorque engine will not be offered, but a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 that makes a monstrous 442 lb-ft of torque is in the pipeline for late next year. Just like the Wrangler, a six-speed manual is standard and an eight-speed automatic is optional. As for the diesel, the automatic will be the only choice when it finally arrives.

There are four familiar trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. The Overland takes the place of the Sahara, but it's pretty much the same thing. Like the Wrangler, you can choose between a folding soft top or a three-piece hardtop with Freedom panels. Both tops can be completely removed, as can all four doors, and the front windshield can be folded flat over the hood.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Strength and Honor

The front end of the Gladiator may be very familiar, but turn around and you'll see a back half that's entirely new. The cab and rear window have been walled off, and behind that there's a 5-foot-long truck bed. The rear seat bottoms flip up to reveal storage compartments, or you can fold the seatbacks down to create a flat — if somewhat elevated — load surface.

The spare tire isn't visible because it hangs underneath between the frame rails, like on other trucks, making room for a full-featured, high-strength steel bed that is set up to do truck things well. There are two large swiveling D-ring tie-downs up front, a pair of fixed ones in back, and a 120-volt power outlet in a rear corner. A system of nicely integrated movable cleats is available for the front and sides, and the damped tailgate has a midway-open position that lines up with the fender tops to support plywood sheets flat.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

The frame has been lengthened and strengthened to make it all work. The extra strength helps the Gladiator achieve what Jeep says are class-leading towing and payload ratings of 7,650 pounds and 1,600 pounds, respectively. The class in question is the hotly contested gasoline-powered crew-cab 4x4 division. But it is worth mentioning that the upcoming Ranger and even the Tacoma can be configured to shoulder more payload in certain extended-cab and 4x2 configurations that aren't part of the Gladiator lineup.

As for the extra frame length, that's what it takes to mount a fully functional 5-foot bed behind the seating package defined by the Wrangler's interior dimensions. Thus, the Gladiator's wheelbase is 19 inches longer than that of the four-door Wrangler. At first glance, that doesn't sound unreasonable. But the fact is the resulting 137.3-inch wheelbase is between 9 to 12 inches longer than similar crew-cab short-bed versions of the Colorado, Ranger and Tacoma. The Gladiator's very short front overhang offsets this somewhat in terms of overall garageable length, but it is still almost 6 inches longer from stem to stern than a similar Tacoma.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

People Should Know When They're Conquered

The Wrangler's legendary off-road capability goes well beyond the usual traction-control-software-and-lifted-ride-height formula basic modern off-road vehicles rely on. We'd be doing the Gladiator a serious disservice if we didn't perform a deep dive into the engineering that will make it a dominant off-road midsize-truck competitor. So brace yourself ... or just skip ahead a few paragraphs.

It turns out the Gladiator's long wheelbase is bad news when it comes to the off-road breakover angle. The Gladiator offsets this somewhat with superior ground clearance compared to rivals, but the breakover is still just 18.4 degrees on Sport and Overland variants, with the jacked-up Rubicon good for 20.3 degrees. Meanwhile, the popular Tacoma 4x4 has 24 degrees of breakover clearance. On this basis alone, we predict a strong market for Gladiator skid plates, lift kits and oversize tires.

But the Gladiator does have the other trucks covered in terms of approach angle and departure angle, and its advantage is so huge it's not even worth taking the time to list all the comparisons out. And this comes before we start talking about the rough-and-ready Rubicon, which stands even taller on its 33-inch tires and mildly lifted suspension. Jeep says 35-inch aftermarket-sourced tires will fit within the fenders without a lift, and the automaker's eager to point out that the frame rails are spaced apart far enough to accommodate a matching 35-inch spare underneath.

Of course, the Gladiator has the same solid front and rear axle configuration of a Wrangler, but the greater loads associated with towing and hauling require beefier running gear. All versions from Sport on up use third-generation Dana 44 axles, front and rear. Additionally, the Gladiator gets beefier rear brakes, and the rear axle's suspension link geometry has been altered. The Gladiator's rear shock absorbers tilt forward ahead of the axle instead of pointing aft behind. This more favorable orientation should deliver a smoother ride because it directs the loads toward the middle of the vehicle, something that's not possible on a Wrangler because its rear seat is too close to the axle. Interestingly, the shocks on the Gladiator Rubicon are Fox aluminum-bodied monotube units, something we haven't seen on the Wrangler Rubicon.

Taken altogether, the Gladiator looks like it will debut as a top contender in the off-road midsize-truck market. Still, a head-to-head test with the Colorado ZR2, the Tacoma TRD Pro and (eventually) the Ranger Raptor is definitely in order.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator Pricing and Release Date

The Jeep Gladiator pickup truck is set to go on sale sometime in spring 2019, and our first chance to drive one will most likely coincide with the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. But Jeep is not ready to share pricing just yet. From the sheer size of it and extra parts involved, the Gladiator can only be more expensive than a four-door Wrangler Unlimited. One of those costs $33,040 in Sport trim and $43,040 in Rubicon form with no options and a manual transmission. It's hard to guess how much more expensive the Gladiator will be, but it's easy to imagine a price at least $4,000 or so higher. That would make the starting price of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator about $37,000.

The bottom line is that the Jeep Gladiator is a formidable-looking truck from a legendary brand going head on against the midsize-truck establishment. We thought things were heating up with the impending return of the much-anticipated Ford Ranger, but the arrival of a true Jeep pickup is sure to upset the status quo. It's a very good time to be a midsize-truck buyer.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon as one of Edmunds' Best Off-Road Trucks for this year.

More about the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator Overview

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is offered in the following submodels: Gladiator Crew Cab. Available styles include Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), North Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Gladiator 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Gladiator.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Gladiator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Find a new Jeep Gladiator for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,459.

Find a new Jeep for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,746.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Gladiator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials

Related 2020 Jeep Gladiator info

