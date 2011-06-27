Used 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Consumer Reviews
A man's man's truck
This is a great truck because it has lots of seating space, the seats are comfortable, and it will last forever. It has gone over 125,000 miles for me personally in 4 years time with nothing going wrong. Everyday I can go outside, turn the key and she starts. Starts for me when I need to tow a boat with some friends for a day out on the lake. She just keeps going off road until I find that perfect photo opportunity or whatever I ask of it. This is a fine truck meant to take abuse and keep rolling on down the road. I love the basic, no nonsense styling of the exterior, the near luxury quality of the interior. I won't drive anything else
This is an Indiana Jones Car!!!
I have had my Jimmy for years and it has always been fun. Yea it has needed its maintanence problems but nothing major. And let me tell you this car takes a beating and dishes one out. Its very roomy inside and out, the stereo needs to be replaced immediatly, and you will get a little road noise, but alot of wind noise hen going over 85mph. Fun car and its easy to fix up.
