Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,458
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,311
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,017
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724