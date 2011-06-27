Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$2,802
|$3,176
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,526
|$2,870
|Average
|$1,451
|$1,974
|$2,256
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,421
|$1,642
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,201
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,435
|$1,984
|$2,266
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,550
|$1,781
|Rough
|$809
|$1,116
|$1,296
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$3,013
|$3,764
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,716
|$3,400
|Average
|$1,098
|$2,122
|$2,673
|Rough
|$791
|$1,528
|$1,946
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$2,693
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,860
|$2,427
|$2,715
|Average
|$1,454
|$1,896
|$2,134
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,365
|$1,554
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,227
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,170
|$2,007
|$2,444
|Average
|$915
|$1,568
|$1,921
|Rough
|$659
|$1,129
|$1,398
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$2,012
|$2,447
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,814
|$2,211
|Average
|$822
|$1,417
|$1,738
|Rough
|$592
|$1,020
|$1,265
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,361
|$2,775
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,129
|$2,507
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,663
|$1,971
|Rough
|$788
|$1,197
|$1,435
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,991
|$2,447
|Clean
|$999
|$1,795
|$2,211
|Average
|$781
|$1,402
|$1,738
|Rough
|$563
|$1,010
|$1,265
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,366
|$2,762
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,133
|$2,495
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,666
|$1,962
|Rough
|$807
|$1,200
|$1,428
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,508
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,261
|$2,657
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,766
|$2,089
|Rough
|$841
|$1,272
|$1,520
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,724
|$3,387
|Clean
|$1,298
|$2,456
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,919
|$2,405
|Rough
|$731
|$1,381
|$1,751