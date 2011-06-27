  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,059$2,802$3,176
Clean$1,857$2,526$2,870
Average$1,451$1,974$2,256
Rough$1,046$1,421$1,642
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,201$2,508
Clean$1,435$1,984$2,266
Average$1,122$1,550$1,781
Rough$809$1,116$1,296
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$3,013$3,764
Clean$1,404$2,716$3,400
Average$1,098$2,122$2,673
Rough$791$1,528$1,946
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,063$2,693$3,006
Clean$1,860$2,427$2,715
Average$1,454$1,896$2,134
Rough$1,048$1,365$1,554
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$2,227$2,705
Clean$1,170$2,007$2,444
Average$915$1,568$1,921
Rough$659$1,129$1,398
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$2,012$2,447
Clean$1,051$1,814$2,211
Average$822$1,417$1,738
Rough$592$1,020$1,265
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,550$2,361$2,775
Clean$1,398$2,129$2,507
Average$1,093$1,663$1,971
Rough$788$1,197$1,435
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,991$2,447
Clean$999$1,795$2,211
Average$781$1,402$1,738
Rough$563$1,010$1,265
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,588$2,366$2,762
Clean$1,432$2,133$2,495
Average$1,119$1,666$1,962
Rough$807$1,200$1,428
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,656$2,508$2,941
Clean$1,493$2,261$2,657
Average$1,167$1,766$2,089
Rough$841$1,272$1,520
Estimated values
2001 GMC Jimmy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,439$2,724$3,387
Clean$1,298$2,456$3,060
Average$1,014$1,919$2,405
Rough$731$1,381$1,751
