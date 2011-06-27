Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews

Love my Envoy Beth Mc , 05/04/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought my Envoy brand new in 2005. Was my first car that had EVERYTHING I wanted on it. Absolutely love sunroof and satellite radio. Car has been very dependable. I've only had to replace belt and do routine maintenance. Very comfortable inside - especially on a 13 hr ride on vacation! Would definitely recommend this car! Lots of room for luggage and carrying capacity. Report Abuse

Loving my XL Jo B. Gurganus , 05/27/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I had my Envoy XL for four days when a drunk lady rear-ended me. I was stopped at a red light. She hit me going about 35mph. My baby boy was in the back seat. The seatbelt his carseat was in stayed tight. We were both safe. And like the lady on the freeway I only needed a new rear bumper. Although greatful for the safety of my son and myself, my feelings were sure hurt. Thank you GMC for your safe cars. Report Abuse

2005 Envoy XL J. Stark , 03/18/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful No major problems w/ vehicle. Only service work done to date was to replace the original radio in dash. Report Abuse

2005 Envoy JJS , 10/07/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Really good experience overall. Only trouble was satellite radio system. We had to change it out under warranty at dealership. No other problems encountered. Report Abuse