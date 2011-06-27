Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews
Love my Envoy
Bought my Envoy brand new in 2005. Was my first car that had EVERYTHING I wanted on it. Absolutely love sunroof and satellite radio. Car has been very dependable. I've only had to replace belt and do routine maintenance. Very comfortable inside - especially on a 13 hr ride on vacation! Would definitely recommend this car! Lots of room for luggage and carrying capacity.
Loving my XL
I had my Envoy XL for four days when a drunk lady rear-ended me. I was stopped at a red light. She hit me going about 35mph. My baby boy was in the back seat. The seatbelt his carseat was in stayed tight. We were both safe. And like the lady on the freeway I only needed a new rear bumper. Although greatful for the safety of my son and myself, my feelings were sure hurt. Thank you GMC for your safe cars.
2005 Envoy XL
No major problems w/ vehicle. Only service work done to date was to replace the original radio in dash.
2005 Envoy
Really good experience overall. Only trouble was satellite radio system. We had to change it out under warranty at dealership. No other problems encountered.
2005 Envoy XL 3rd row
The in-line 6 cylinder has good pickup with its 275 horsepower. We went on a trip the week we bought our Envoy, so I filled the 25 gal. tank and hit the road. To be as big as the XL model is, it did great on gas. We drove from Columbus GA. to Chattanooga Tenn. and back to Atlanta before we had to get gas. That's about 450 miles or more driving on the highway and around downtown in traffic.
