2015 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,699$17,339$19,903
Clean$14,241$16,783$19,245
Average$13,323$15,672$17,931
Rough$12,406$14,562$16,616
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,180$18,767$21,281
Clean$15,675$18,166$20,578
Average$14,665$16,963$19,173
Rough$13,655$15,761$17,767
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,030$19,969$22,826
Clean$16,498$19,329$22,072
Average$15,435$18,050$20,564
Rough$14,372$16,771$19,057
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,166$22,854$25,468
Clean$19,537$22,122$24,627
Average$18,278$20,658$22,945
Rough$17,020$19,194$21,263
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,979$15,135$17,231
Clean$12,574$14,650$16,662
Average$11,764$13,681$15,523
Rough$10,954$12,711$14,385
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,763$24,555$27,271
Clean$21,084$23,769$26,370
Average$19,726$22,195$24,569
Rough$18,367$20,622$22,767
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,348$20,989$23,557
Clean$17,775$20,316$22,779
Average$16,630$18,972$21,223
Rough$15,485$17,627$19,667
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,257$23,053$25,773
Clean$19,625$22,314$24,922
Average$18,360$20,837$23,219
Rough$17,096$19,361$21,517
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,806$19,339$21,802
Clean$16,281$18,720$21,082
Average$15,232$17,481$19,641
Rough$14,184$16,242$18,201
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,654$21,321$23,915
Clean$18,072$20,638$23,126
Average$16,908$19,272$21,546
Rough$15,744$17,907$19,966
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,761$23,585$25,366
Clean$21,082$22,830$24,528
Average$19,723$21,319$22,852
Rough$18,365$19,808$21,177
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,653$15,186$16,679
Clean$13,227$14,700$16,128
Average$12,375$13,727$15,026
Rough$11,523$12,754$13,925
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,519$16,859$19,132
Clean$14,066$16,319$18,500
Average$13,160$15,239$17,237
Rough$12,254$14,159$15,973
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,683$22,417$25,076
Clean$19,068$21,699$24,248
Average$17,840$20,263$22,592
Rough$16,612$18,826$20,935
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,936$24,713$27,416
Clean$21,251$23,921$26,511
Average$19,882$22,338$24,700
Rough$18,513$20,755$22,889
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,519$20,098$22,607
Clean$16,972$19,454$21,860
Average$15,879$18,167$20,367
Rough$14,785$16,879$18,873
Estimated values
2015 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,311$17,682$19,988
Clean$14,833$17,116$19,328
Average$13,878$15,983$18,007
Rough$12,922$14,850$16,687
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,700 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
