Estimated values
2003 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,027
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,796
|$2,095
|Average
|$924
|$1,335
|$1,557
|Rough
|$597
|$874
|$1,019
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,472
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,453
|$2,191
|$2,596
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,629
|$1,929
|Rough
|$693
|$1,066
|$1,262
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,149
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,328
|$1,904
|$2,220
|Average
|$981
|$1,415
|$1,649
|Rough
|$634
|$927
|$1,079
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,773
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,572
|$1,806
|Average
|$846
|$1,168
|$1,342
|Rough
|$547
|$765
|$878