Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G5 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,270
|$2,870
|$3,232
|Clean
|$2,083
|$2,641
|$2,976
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,183
|$2,462
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,726
|$1,949
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G5 GT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,664
|$3,368
|$3,793
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,100
|$3,492
|Average
|$2,007
|$2,563
|$2,889
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,026
|$2,287