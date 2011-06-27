Estimated values
2002 Volvo V70 2.4 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,179
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,926
|$2,337
|Average
|$865
|$1,421
|$1,720
|Rough
|$551
|$915
|$1,103
Estimated values
2002 Volvo V70 2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,459
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,174
|$2,639
|Average
|$973
|$1,603
|$1,942
|Rough
|$620
|$1,032
|$1,246
Estimated values
2002 Volvo V70 T5 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,586
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,286
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,685
|$2,015
|Rough
|$685
|$1,085
|$1,293
Estimated values
2002 Volvo V70 2.4T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,751
|$3,318
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,432
|$2,931
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,793
|$2,157
|Rough
|$714
|$1,155
|$1,384