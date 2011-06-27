Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,463
|$3,639
|$4,301
|Clean
|$2,301
|$3,394
|$4,002
|Average
|$1,977
|$2,905
|$3,406
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,415
|$2,809
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue S SULEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$2,996
|$3,461
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,795
|$3,221
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,391
|$2,741
|Rough
|$1,459
|$1,988
|$2,260
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue SL SULEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,768
|$4,292
|$5,147
|Clean
|$2,586
|$4,003
|$4,790
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,426
|$4,075
|Rough
|$1,858
|$2,848
|$3,361
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,464
|$3,595
|$4,232
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,353
|$3,938
|Average
|$1,978
|$2,869
|$3,351
|Rough
|$1,654
|$2,386
|$2,763
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,303
|$3,415
|$4,039
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,185
|$3,759
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,726
|$3,198
|Rough
|$1,546
|$2,266
|$2,638
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue S SULEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,416
|$4,039
|Clean
|$2,155
|$3,186
|$3,759
|Average
|$1,851
|$2,726
|$3,198
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,267
|$2,638
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$3,823
|$4,503
|Clean
|$2,440
|$3,565
|$4,190
|Average
|$2,096
|$3,051
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,753
|$2,537
|$2,940
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Rogue SL SULEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$2,784
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,959
|$2,597
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,683
|$2,222
|$2,513
|Rough
|$1,407
|$1,848
|$2,073