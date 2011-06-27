Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,900
|$21,468
|$24,050
|Clean
|$18,379
|$20,864
|$23,360
|Average
|$17,336
|$19,658
|$21,980
|Rough
|$16,292
|$18,451
|$20,599
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,875
|$17,083
|$19,303
|Clean
|$14,465
|$16,602
|$18,749
|Average
|$13,644
|$15,642
|$17,641
|Rough
|$12,823
|$14,682
|$16,533
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,033
|$20,639
|$23,261
|Clean
|$17,536
|$20,059
|$22,593
|Average
|$16,540
|$18,899
|$21,258
|Rough
|$15,545
|$17,739
|$19,923
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,838
|$18,254
|$20,683
|Clean
|$15,401
|$17,741
|$20,090
|Average
|$14,527
|$16,715
|$18,902
|Rough
|$13,653
|$15,688
|$17,715
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,833
|$16,129
|$18,438
|Clean
|$13,452
|$15,675
|$17,909
|Average
|$12,688
|$14,769
|$16,850
|Rough
|$11,925
|$13,862
|$15,792
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,038
|$15,219
|$17,411
|Clean
|$12,679
|$14,791
|$16,912
|Average
|$11,959
|$13,936
|$15,912
|Rough
|$11,239
|$13,080
|$14,913
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,350
|$16,601
|$18,866
|Clean
|$13,954
|$16,134
|$18,324
|Average
|$13,162
|$15,201
|$17,241
|Rough
|$12,370
|$14,268
|$16,158
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,597
|$19,094
|$21,607
|Clean
|$16,139
|$18,557
|$20,987
|Average
|$15,223
|$17,484
|$19,746
|Rough
|$14,307
|$16,411
|$18,506