Estimated values
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,900$21,468$24,050
Clean$18,379$20,864$23,360
Average$17,336$19,658$21,980
Rough$16,292$18,451$20,599
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,875$17,083$19,303
Clean$14,465$16,602$18,749
Average$13,644$15,642$17,641
Rough$12,823$14,682$16,533
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,033$20,639$23,261
Clean$17,536$20,059$22,593
Average$16,540$18,899$21,258
Rough$15,545$17,739$19,923
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,838$18,254$20,683
Clean$15,401$17,741$20,090
Average$14,527$16,715$18,902
Rough$13,653$15,688$17,715
2016 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,833$16,129$18,438
Clean$13,452$15,675$17,909
Average$12,688$14,769$16,850
Rough$11,925$13,862$15,792
2016 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,038$15,219$17,411
Clean$12,679$14,791$16,912
Average$11,959$13,936$15,912
Rough$11,239$13,080$14,913
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,350$16,601$18,866
Clean$13,954$16,134$18,324
Average$13,162$15,201$17,241
Rough$12,370$14,268$16,158
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,597$19,094$21,607
Clean$16,139$18,557$20,987
Average$15,223$17,484$19,746
Rough$14,307$16,411$18,506
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,791 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $11,239 to $17,411, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
