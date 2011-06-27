Used 2007 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews
The GMC Acadia is Awesome!
We just picked up our loaded GMC Acadia Friday night and are extremely happy. The vehicle is well built inside and out and is a pleasure to drive. Lots of bells and whistles to keep you occupied in your spare time. I'm 6'2" and I have more than enough room. This vehicle drives so smoothly, it feels like your driving 55 when you're really going 85(oops!). Handling is superior to other vehicles we've owned. It's a real head turner when your driving down the road. I saw numerous Envoy owners trying to catch up with us to get a peak. The Acadia will be a real winner for GMC. The motor has more than enough power to get up and go. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. Watch out Soccer Moms!
Full sized family of 6 fits comfortably
Just bought. You should go look at car if you have a growing family.The car has standard bucket seats(credit if you want bench) The third seat is removable and the middle row moves foward and back. Adults comfortable in 3rd row. The pricing is like shopping for a Honda. You do not have to pay for all those extra options.They have FD and AWD. It is decieving from the outside and roomy inside. I love it. I also know it is first year out but it has everything I want in a luxury car without the price. Great Job GMC on your crossover. So far good gas mileage . Have not truly broken in yet. Still under the 500 mark.
Best Vehicle Ever
GMC Has finally got a product that has it all. Comfort, power, body style, and economy! Have owend less than a month, and have been asked about the Acadia almost daily. First vehicle I've ever had that I can say is perfect!
8 Year 170K mile review
And I can honestly say I'd buy another. My red jewel SLT2 has every option available for 2007. It's been a reliable vehicle overall, not 100% problem free though. I replaced the transmission at 60K, steering rack at 50k, water pump at 67k, struts at 80K, and other regular wear and tear items that are normal (ie-brakes) It's been amazingly trouble free for nearly the last 100K. It still looks and drives much like a new vehicle.
Perfect
My husband and I need the versatility of an SUV with a car like ride. The Acadia is both. Our 3 dogs are comfortable on longer trips. When they are not with us the cargo space is just what we need. With the trailoring package we can take our UTV up to our property in the north country with no problems. We have an extended cab 4x4 truck so the Acadia rounds our options for our diversified lifestyle perfectly. I would highly recommend this vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia
Related Used 2007 GMC Acadia SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner