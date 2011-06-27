Estimated values
1992 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,247
|$1,331
|Clean
|$944
|$1,111
|$1,190
|Average
|$713
|$840
|$908
|Rough
|$482
|$568
|$626
Estimated values
1992 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,264
|$1,347
|Clean
|$961
|$1,126
|$1,204
|Average
|$726
|$851
|$919
|Rough
|$490
|$576
|$634
Estimated values
1992 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,239
|$1,331
|Clean
|$925
|$1,104
|$1,190
|Average
|$698
|$834
|$908
|Rough
|$472
|$565
|$626
Estimated values
1992 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$1,287
|$1,368
|Clean
|$985
|$1,147
|$1,223
|Average
|$744
|$867
|$934
|Rough
|$503
|$587
|$644
Estimated values
1992 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,198
|$1,331
|Clean
|$823
|$1,068
|$1,190
|Average
|$621
|$807
|$908
|Rough
|$420
|$546
|$626