Used 1992 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews
Luv It
This is a fun vehicle. It is to bad they stopped making it. People w/jeeps envy it. People always wanting to buy it. Wish I had a 2x2 better mpg. Avg mpg 27. Parts easy to find. Could use better front seats.
Finally
After getting this cute SUV, had problems with what I thought was the fuel injector. Replaced injector (not a cheap item) but vehicle still wouldn't run. Later found out that computer module had burnt out (yet again not a cheap fix). Replaced computer and now it runs and I love it. It's fun to drive, with the 5 speed tranny, but sometimes wish it had a V-6. Plenty of power, though, for a four banger. It's sporty, fun to drive and I always get compliments about it.
Gave The Big SUV to Mom - Kept the Geo
Fist drove the thing on rocky carribean roads. I was so impressed, bought it as a second vehicle. I have had it for 13 years, and it still runs like a top, and can get out of most any mess I get it into off road. The only car that comes close is the Landrover Freelander for triple the price. I go a long way on a $20.00 bill.
Tracker
I really like the Tracker. It's fun to frive and fun to have. It has plenty of room for the things I need to do. It's a perfect vehical.
92 geo tracker 4wd
simple, reliable, but fun? depends. it rides quite rough - but my wife loves it. I enjoy driving it occasionally, not all the time. I belive kids would love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Tracker
Related Used 1992 Geo Tracker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner