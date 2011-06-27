Estimated values
1990 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$3,747
|$4,112
|Clean
|$2,728
|$3,318
|$3,643
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,460
|$2,705
|Rough
|$1,284
|$1,602
|$1,768
Estimated values
1990 Geo Storm 2+2 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,905
|$3,535
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,565
|$3,130
|$3,441
|Average
|$1,886
|$2,321
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,511
|$1,669