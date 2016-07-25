Used 1990 Geo Storm for Sale Near Me

I have owned car since new 26 years ago and still looks like new , it is an everyday driver and has recently been driven all over the country . Has been on the Route 66 Trip round trip and still has the factory Freon from assembly line blowing ice cold. The car was made by Isuzu for Chevy and the only thing Chevy is the badge . Best car I have ever owned or will own , don't know about yours or one you might find but if you bought one new and took care of it properly you know what I am talking about for sure ! THIS CAR WAS OVER BUILT PERIOD ! Would never sell the best car I have ever owned , who would and for what reason?..............Everything in this review is still a true statement one year later on 1 25 2017 .Would like to see how far or how long this car will last, still looks and runs great ! Still have the car as of 1-27-18 and running strong , doing 6800 rpm. shifts daily . Had to let the factory freon go as I replaced the heater core and it could not be avoided . Converted air conditioning system to 134a, it is also working strong. Knocking on the door of 145,000 miles and recent replacements include...... Heater core as stated. Factory freon converted to 134a. Fuel pump and strainer. Both half axles , one was clicking. Headlight relay . 4 new tires . Rebuilt alternator. Replaced pcv. valve Replaced 4 new champion plugs. Replaced oxygen senor. Replaced spark plug wires . Replaced cap and rotor. Replaced ignition coil . Replaced egr. valve. Cleaned throttle body. Oil and filter changed . All wiper blades replaced. Windshield washer pump. Installed Satellite Radio replaced speakers. Not doing anything different then I have ever done with any car ! If you take care of them they take care of you! Have a friend who's 1990 storm G'S I just turned 300k. I also burn non leaded non ethanol 89 octane marine fuel which is easy to get as I live on a barrier island . This is what the car was designed to burn , 25/34 mpg. All fluids in car have been switched to synthetic , NO LEAKS....ZERO ! The key to long lasting gasoline engines is simple...... Maintenance and a CAST IRON BLOCK! MICHAEL WALSH (MW) signing off . HAPPY MOTORING!

Read more