I am the second owner of my car and it now has over 200K miles on it. All I have done is replace tires and oil and spark plugs. The clutch went out once. That was the biggest maintenance bill for the car. It runs great to this day and I plan on putting another 200K on it before I retire the vehicle. It runs as good as the day I bought it. It has been the most cost effective purchase I have ever made.
I have +468,000 km on the odometer and the car is as lively as new - thanks maybe for a helping hand from Duralube The auto-gearbox new lasted 180,000 miles but I never changed the oil once during that time ! There are a very few spots of rust but the car looks great. Tips: (1) Alternator needs servicing - make sure you take it to a place which specializes in them and that they give it a 'complete' service. (2) Many parts on a Geo Storm are exactly the same as Toyota fuel pump and rear wheel hub bearing assembly. (3) Automatic gearbox goes - get your honest mechanic to replace entire engine with gearbox for $800.
I had been in them several times but never owned 1 till recently. I love it, it's fun to drive and it gets a lot of looks. I live in very small community all of its own. I recently met and became friends with a guy that has a green gsi. I have a pink/purple standard. We have become the comedy act several times over the past few weeks. We park the cars beside each other and then discuss what parts we want off each others cars and how we are going to distract the other to gain access to their car. I love my GEO STORM!!
Good reliable car, but rust can be a problem. Have had it for five years now, and no major repairs done. However, I've had it painted three times and rust still comes through. First I thought it was just bad painting, but I've seen other cars with rust in the same spots, so it could just be bad factory design. It's got good power for a 1.8L car and the suspension is excellent, very tight and responsive. There's not alot of room in the car but seats two people very comfortably.
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|95 hp @ 5800 rpm
|GSi 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Geo Storm a good car?
Is the Geo Storm reliable?
Is the 1993 Geo Storm a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Geo Storm?
The least-expensive 1993 Geo Storm is the 1993 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Geo Storm?
Used 1993 Geo Storm Overview
The Used 1993 Geo Storm is offered in the following submodels: Storm Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and GSi 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1993 Geo Storm?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Geo Storm and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Storm 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Storm.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Geo Storm?
Which 1993 Geo Storms are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Geo Storm for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Geo Storm.
Can't find a new 1993 Geo Storms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Geo Storm for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,318.
Find a new Geo for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,140.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Geo Storm?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Geo lease specials
