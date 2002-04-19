  1. Home
Used 1993 Geo Storm

1993 Geo Storm
Pros & Cons - Not Available

Geo Storm years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The boxy hatchback model is dropped. Base engine loses five horsepower, but peak torque is made at lower rpm. Base models can be equipped with alloys. A CD player is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Storm.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 7 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Braves the Storm
Storm Watcher,

I am the second owner of my car and it now has over 200K miles on it. All I have done is replace tires and oil and spark plugs. The clutch went out once. That was the biggest maintenance bill for the car. It runs great to this day and I plan on putting another 200K on it before I retire the vehicle. It runs as good as the day I bought it. It has been the most cost effective purchase I have ever made.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Storm Value
David M Rogers,

I have +468,000 km on the odometer and the car is as lively as new - thanks maybe for a helping hand from Duralube The auto-gearbox new lasted 180,000 miles but I never changed the oil once during that time ! There are a very few spots of rust but the car looks great. Tips: (1) Alternator needs servicing - make sure you take it to a place which specializes in them and that they give it a 'complete' service. (2) Many parts on a Geo Storm are exactly the same as Toyota fuel pump and rear wheel hub bearing assembly. (3) Automatic gearbox goes - get your honest mechanic to replace entire engine with gearbox for $800.

5 out of 5 stars, Fun little car
brenda,

I had been in them several times but never owned 1 till recently. I love it, it's fun to drive and it gets a lot of looks. I live in very small community all of its own. I recently met and became friends with a guy that has a green gsi. I have a pink/purple standard. We have become the comedy act several times over the past few weeks. We park the cars beside each other and then discuss what parts we want off each others cars and how we are going to distract the other to gain access to their car. I love my GEO STORM!!

3.875 out of 5 stars, Good car for a Geo
Neo Geo,

Good reliable car, but rust can be a problem. Have had it for five years now, and no major repairs done. However, I've had it painted three times and rust still comes through. First I thought it was just bad painting, but I've seen other cars with rust in the same spots, so it could just be bad factory design. It's got good power for a 1.8L car and the suspension is excellent, very tight and responsive. There's not alot of room in the car but seats two people very comfortably.

Features & Specs

2dr Hatchback features & specs
2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
GSi 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GSi 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Storm both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Geo Storm fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Storm gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Storm has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Geo Storm. Learn more

To determine whether the Geo Storm is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Storm. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Storm's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Geo Storm is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Storm is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

The least-expensive 1993 Geo Storm is the 1993 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    Used 1993 Geo Storm Overview

    The Used 1993 Geo Storm is offered in the following submodels: Storm Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and GSi 2dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1993 Geo Storm?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Geo Storm and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Storm 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Storm.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Geo Storm and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Storm featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Geo Storm for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Geo Storm.

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

