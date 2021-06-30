  1. Home
2022 Genesis GV80

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $50,000
  • Only minimal changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first GV80 generation introduced for 2021
2022 Genesis GV80 Review
Mark Takahashi
6/30/2021
What is the GV80?

The GV80 is the first SUV from Genesis, Hyundai's luxury spinoff brand, and the automaker wasn't shy about its design. It's a bold statement with an oversized grille and war-paint-like horizontal flourishes. Love it or hate it, the Genesis GV80 is impossible to ignore.

After the GV80's debut last year, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022, but Hyundai is known for its ability to quickly make changes to the assembly line. We count the clunky infotainment dial controller, limited rear seat space and low fuel efficiency among the few drawbacks. Of these, the dial control seems the most likely to undergo a rethink — at least we can hope. Otherwise, the GV80 gets strong technology scores, bolstered by some cool 3D graphic effects.

The GV80 adds to its allure with an incredibly smooth ride, a cabin that is quiet as a crypt, and the longest warranty you'll find in the luxury class. Those qualities aren't enough to vault it past the top luxury SUVs that include the pricier Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5, but the Genesis is not far off from those highly regarded choices either. It's on a more even footing against the similarly priced Lexus RX and Acura MDX. But for any vehicle to achieve such a standing in its inaugural year is quite an accomplishment.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Genesis GV80 is an impressive luxury SUV with few drawbacks. It comes very close to challenging the established German brands and represents a fresh alternative to the Japanese carmakers. If Genesis manages to revamp the infotainment controller dial, we'd take it in an instant over the 2021 model. But even if not, we're certain you'll be just as impressed with the GV80 as we are.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Genesis GV80.

