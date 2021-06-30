What is the GV80?

The GV80 is the first SUV from Genesis, Hyundai's luxury spinoff brand, and the automaker wasn't shy about its design. It's a bold statement with an oversized grille and war-paint-like horizontal flourishes. Love it or hate it, the Genesis GV80 is impossible to ignore.

After the GV80's debut last year, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022, but Hyundai is known for its ability to quickly make changes to the assembly line. We count the clunky infotainment dial controller, limited rear seat space and low fuel efficiency among the few drawbacks. Of these, the dial control seems the most likely to undergo a rethink — at least we can hope. Otherwise, the GV80 gets strong technology scores, bolstered by some cool 3D graphic effects.

The GV80 adds to its allure with an incredibly smooth ride, a cabin that is quiet as a crypt, and the longest warranty you'll find in the luxury class. Those qualities aren't enough to vault it past the top luxury SUVs that include the pricier Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5, but the Genesis is not far off from those highly regarded choices either. It's on a more even footing against the similarly priced Lexus RX and Acura MDX. But for any vehicle to achieve such a standing in its inaugural year is quite an accomplishment.