Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,485
|$15,026
|$17,595
|Clean
|$12,157
|$14,630
|$17,092
|Average
|$11,501
|$13,838
|$16,085
|Rough
|$10,845
|$13,046
|$15,078
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,633
|$17,468
|$20,340
|Clean
|$14,249
|$17,008
|$19,758
|Average
|$13,480
|$16,087
|$18,594
|Rough
|$12,711
|$15,166
|$17,430
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,547
|$15,107
|$17,693
|Clean
|$12,217
|$14,709
|$17,187
|Average
|$11,558
|$13,912
|$16,175
|Rough
|$10,899
|$13,116
|$15,162
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,111
|$19,048
|$22,031
|Clean
|$15,687
|$18,546
|$21,400
|Average
|$14,841
|$17,542
|$20,139
|Rough
|$13,994
|$16,538
|$18,879
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,827
|$15,372
|$17,946
|Clean
|$12,490
|$14,967
|$17,432
|Average
|$11,816
|$14,156
|$16,405
|Rough
|$11,142
|$13,346
|$15,378
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,864
|$16,563
|$19,295
|Clean
|$13,500
|$16,127
|$18,743
|Average
|$12,772
|$15,254
|$17,639
|Rough
|$12,043
|$14,381
|$16,535
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,061
|$17,910
|$20,795
|Clean
|$14,665
|$17,438
|$20,200
|Average
|$13,874
|$16,494
|$19,010
|Rough
|$13,083
|$15,549
|$17,820
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,979
|$14,470
|$16,986
|Clean
|$11,664
|$14,089
|$16,500
|Average
|$11,035
|$13,326
|$15,528
|Rough
|$10,405
|$12,563
|$14,556
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,480
|$15,870
|$18,298
|Clean
|$13,126
|$15,452
|$17,775
|Average
|$12,418
|$14,615
|$16,728
|Rough
|$11,709
|$13,779
|$15,680
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,543
|$19,324
|$22,156
|Clean
|$16,108
|$18,815
|$21,522
|Average
|$15,239
|$17,796
|$20,254
|Rough
|$14,370
|$16,777
|$18,986
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,093
|$15,581
|$18,102
|Clean
|$12,749
|$15,171
|$17,584
|Average
|$12,061
|$14,349
|$16,548
|Rough
|$11,373
|$13,528
|$15,512
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,361
|$17,157
|$19,988
|Clean
|$13,984
|$16,705
|$19,416
|Average
|$13,230
|$15,801
|$18,272
|Rough
|$12,475
|$14,896
|$17,128
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,036
|$14,533
|$17,056
|Clean
|$11,720
|$14,150
|$16,568
|Average
|$11,088
|$13,384
|$15,592
|Rough
|$10,455
|$12,618
|$14,616
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,148
|$15,823
|$18,526
|Clean
|$12,803
|$15,406
|$17,996
|Average
|$12,112
|$14,572
|$16,936
|Rough
|$11,421
|$13,738
|$15,876
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,738
|$15,152
|$17,600
|Clean
|$12,403
|$14,753
|$17,096
|Average
|$11,734
|$13,954
|$16,089
|Rough
|$11,065
|$13,155
|$15,082
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,959
|$15,439
|$17,950
|Clean
|$12,618
|$15,032
|$17,437
|Average
|$11,937
|$14,218
|$16,409
|Rough
|$11,256
|$13,404
|$15,382