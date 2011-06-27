  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Wagon
  4. Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Ford Transit Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,485$15,026$17,595
Clean$12,157$14,630$17,092
Average$11,501$13,838$16,085
Rough$10,845$13,046$15,078
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,633$17,468$20,340
Clean$14,249$17,008$19,758
Average$13,480$16,087$18,594
Rough$12,711$15,166$17,430
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,547$15,107$17,693
Clean$12,217$14,709$17,187
Average$11,558$13,912$16,175
Rough$10,899$13,116$15,162
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,111$19,048$22,031
Clean$15,687$18,546$21,400
Average$14,841$17,542$20,139
Rough$13,994$16,538$18,879
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,827$15,372$17,946
Clean$12,490$14,967$17,432
Average$11,816$14,156$16,405
Rough$11,142$13,346$15,378
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,864$16,563$19,295
Clean$13,500$16,127$18,743
Average$12,772$15,254$17,639
Rough$12,043$14,381$16,535
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,061$17,910$20,795
Clean$14,665$17,438$20,200
Average$13,874$16,494$19,010
Rough$13,083$15,549$17,820
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,979$14,470$16,986
Clean$11,664$14,089$16,500
Average$11,035$13,326$15,528
Rough$10,405$12,563$14,556
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,480$15,870$18,298
Clean$13,126$15,452$17,775
Average$12,418$14,615$16,728
Rough$11,709$13,779$15,680
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,543$19,324$22,156
Clean$16,108$18,815$21,522
Average$15,239$17,796$20,254
Rough$14,370$16,777$18,986
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,093$15,581$18,102
Clean$12,749$15,171$17,584
Average$12,061$14,349$16,548
Rough$11,373$13,528$15,512
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,361$17,157$19,988
Clean$13,984$16,705$19,416
Average$13,230$15,801$18,272
Rough$12,475$14,896$17,128
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,036$14,533$17,056
Clean$11,720$14,150$16,568
Average$11,088$13,384$15,592
Rough$10,455$12,618$14,616
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,148$15,823$18,526
Clean$12,803$15,406$17,996
Average$12,112$14,572$16,936
Rough$11,421$13,738$15,876
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,738$15,152$17,600
Clean$12,403$14,753$17,096
Average$11,734$13,954$16,089
Rough$11,065$13,155$15,082
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,959$15,439$17,950
Clean$12,618$15,032$17,437
Average$11,937$14,218$16,409
Rough$11,256$13,404$15,382
Sell my 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Transit Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,089 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,089 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford Transit Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,089 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon ranges from $10,405 to $16,986, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.