2018 Ford Transit Van Value

Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,412$23,274$26,583
Clean$19,995$22,801$26,020
Average$19,162$21,855$24,893
Rough$18,329$20,909$23,765
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,431$25,412$28,862
Clean$21,973$24,895$28,250
Average$21,058$23,863$27,027
Rough$20,142$22,830$25,803
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,812$25,816$29,295
Clean$22,347$25,292$28,674
Average$21,416$24,242$27,432
Rough$20,485$23,193$26,190
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,788$23,665$26,994
Clean$20,363$23,184$26,422
Average$19,515$22,222$25,278
Rough$18,667$21,261$24,133
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,602$23,491$26,831
Clean$20,182$23,014$26,262
Average$19,341$22,059$25,125
Rough$18,501$21,105$23,987
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,905$22,696$25,922
Clean$19,498$22,234$25,373
Average$18,686$21,312$24,274
Rough$17,874$20,390$23,175
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,048$25,006$28,429
Clean$21,599$24,498$27,827
Average$20,699$23,482$26,622
Rough$19,799$22,465$25,416
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,162$22,989$26,258
Clean$19,751$22,521$25,701
Average$18,928$21,587$24,588
Rough$18,105$20,653$23,475
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,499$21,092$24,092
Clean$18,122$20,664$23,581
Average$17,367$19,806$22,560
Rough$16,612$18,949$21,538
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,613$26,508$29,867
Clean$23,131$25,970$29,234
Average$22,167$24,892$27,967
Rough$21,204$23,815$26,701
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,385$24,321$27,717
Clean$20,949$23,826$27,130
Average$20,076$22,838$25,955
Rough$19,203$21,850$24,780
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,953$22,652$25,775
Clean$19,545$22,192$25,229
Average$18,731$21,271$24,136
Rough$17,917$20,351$23,043
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,905$21,555$24,620
Clean$18,519$21,117$24,098
Average$17,747$20,241$23,054
Rough$16,976$19,365$22,010
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,239$23,077$26,358
Clean$19,826$22,608$25,800
Average$19,000$21,670$24,682
Rough$18,174$20,732$23,565
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,897$26,963$30,515
Clean$23,409$26,415$29,868
Average$22,434$25,320$28,574
Rough$21,459$24,224$27,281
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,497$23,371$26,694
Clean$20,078$22,896$26,128
Average$19,242$21,946$24,996
Rough$18,405$20,997$23,864
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,286$21,990$25,117
Clean$18,893$21,543$24,584
Average$18,106$20,649$23,519
Rough$17,319$19,756$22,454
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,781$24,662$27,996
Clean$21,336$24,160$27,402
Average$20,448$23,158$26,215
Rough$19,559$22,156$25,029
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,036$23,985$27,396
Clean$20,607$23,498$26,815
Average$19,748$22,523$25,653
Rough$18,890$21,548$24,492
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,772$23,684$27,051
Clean$20,348$23,203$26,478
Average$19,500$22,240$25,331
Rough$18,653$21,278$24,184
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,531$25,690$29,343
Clean$22,071$25,168$28,721
Average$21,152$24,124$27,477
Rough$20,232$23,080$26,233
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,549$26,595$30,124
Clean$23,069$26,055$29,485
Average$22,107$24,974$28,208
Rough$21,146$23,893$26,931
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,520$24,445$27,829
Clean$21,081$23,949$27,239
Average$20,203$22,955$26,059
Rough$19,324$21,962$24,880
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,572$26,406$29,692
Clean$23,091$25,869$29,063
Average$22,129$24,796$27,804
Rough$21,167$23,723$26,545
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,335$23,186$26,482
Clean$19,920$22,715$25,921
Average$19,090$21,773$24,798
Rough$18,260$20,830$23,676
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,491$21,918$24,732
Clean$19,093$21,472$24,207
Average$18,298$20,582$23,159
Rough$17,502$19,691$22,110
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,691$26,746$30,284
Clean$23,207$26,202$29,642
Average$22,240$25,115$28,358
Rough$21,274$24,029$27,074
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,980$21,641$24,719
Clean$18,593$21,201$24,195
Average$17,818$20,322$23,147
Rough$17,044$19,442$22,099
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,714$22,478$25,674
Clean$19,312$22,021$25,130
Average$18,507$21,108$24,042
Rough$17,703$20,194$22,953
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,296$25,854$28,828
Clean$22,821$25,329$28,217
Average$21,870$24,278$26,995
Rough$20,919$23,227$25,773
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,783$25,785$29,261
Clean$22,318$25,261$28,641
Average$21,388$24,213$27,400
Rough$20,459$23,165$26,160
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,690$21,311$24,340
Clean$18,309$20,878$23,824
Average$17,546$20,012$22,793
Rough$16,784$19,146$21,761
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,614$21,108$23,993
Clean$18,234$20,679$23,484
Average$17,474$19,821$22,467
Rough$16,715$18,963$21,450
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,661$21,277$24,303
Clean$18,280$20,845$23,788
Average$17,519$19,980$22,758
Rough$16,757$19,115$21,727
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,616$26,612$30,085
Clean$23,134$26,071$29,447
Average$22,170$24,990$28,172
Rough$21,207$23,908$26,896
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,853$22,636$25,855
Clean$19,448$22,176$25,307
Average$18,638$21,256$24,211
Rough$17,828$20,337$23,115
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Transit Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,234 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,679 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2018 Ford Transit Van ranges from $16,715 to $23,993, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Transit Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.