Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,412
|$23,274
|$26,583
|Clean
|$19,995
|$22,801
|$26,020
|Average
|$19,162
|$21,855
|$24,893
|Rough
|$18,329
|$20,909
|$23,765
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,431
|$25,412
|$28,862
|Clean
|$21,973
|$24,895
|$28,250
|Average
|$21,058
|$23,863
|$27,027
|Rough
|$20,142
|$22,830
|$25,803
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,812
|$25,816
|$29,295
|Clean
|$22,347
|$25,292
|$28,674
|Average
|$21,416
|$24,242
|$27,432
|Rough
|$20,485
|$23,193
|$26,190
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,788
|$23,665
|$26,994
|Clean
|$20,363
|$23,184
|$26,422
|Average
|$19,515
|$22,222
|$25,278
|Rough
|$18,667
|$21,261
|$24,133
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,602
|$23,491
|$26,831
|Clean
|$20,182
|$23,014
|$26,262
|Average
|$19,341
|$22,059
|$25,125
|Rough
|$18,501
|$21,105
|$23,987
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,905
|$22,696
|$25,922
|Clean
|$19,498
|$22,234
|$25,373
|Average
|$18,686
|$21,312
|$24,274
|Rough
|$17,874
|$20,390
|$23,175
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,048
|$25,006
|$28,429
|Clean
|$21,599
|$24,498
|$27,827
|Average
|$20,699
|$23,482
|$26,622
|Rough
|$19,799
|$22,465
|$25,416
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,162
|$22,989
|$26,258
|Clean
|$19,751
|$22,521
|$25,701
|Average
|$18,928
|$21,587
|$24,588
|Rough
|$18,105
|$20,653
|$23,475
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,499
|$21,092
|$24,092
|Clean
|$18,122
|$20,664
|$23,581
|Average
|$17,367
|$19,806
|$22,560
|Rough
|$16,612
|$18,949
|$21,538
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,613
|$26,508
|$29,867
|Clean
|$23,131
|$25,970
|$29,234
|Average
|$22,167
|$24,892
|$27,967
|Rough
|$21,204
|$23,815
|$26,701
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,385
|$24,321
|$27,717
|Clean
|$20,949
|$23,826
|$27,130
|Average
|$20,076
|$22,838
|$25,955
|Rough
|$19,203
|$21,850
|$24,780
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,953
|$22,652
|$25,775
|Clean
|$19,545
|$22,192
|$25,229
|Average
|$18,731
|$21,271
|$24,136
|Rough
|$17,917
|$20,351
|$23,043
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,905
|$21,555
|$24,620
|Clean
|$18,519
|$21,117
|$24,098
|Average
|$17,747
|$20,241
|$23,054
|Rough
|$16,976
|$19,365
|$22,010
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,239
|$23,077
|$26,358
|Clean
|$19,826
|$22,608
|$25,800
|Average
|$19,000
|$21,670
|$24,682
|Rough
|$18,174
|$20,732
|$23,565
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,897
|$26,963
|$30,515
|Clean
|$23,409
|$26,415
|$29,868
|Average
|$22,434
|$25,320
|$28,574
|Rough
|$21,459
|$24,224
|$27,281
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,497
|$23,371
|$26,694
|Clean
|$20,078
|$22,896
|$26,128
|Average
|$19,242
|$21,946
|$24,996
|Rough
|$18,405
|$20,997
|$23,864
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,286
|$21,990
|$25,117
|Clean
|$18,893
|$21,543
|$24,584
|Average
|$18,106
|$20,649
|$23,519
|Rough
|$17,319
|$19,756
|$22,454
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,781
|$24,662
|$27,996
|Clean
|$21,336
|$24,160
|$27,402
|Average
|$20,448
|$23,158
|$26,215
|Rough
|$19,559
|$22,156
|$25,029
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,036
|$23,985
|$27,396
|Clean
|$20,607
|$23,498
|$26,815
|Average
|$19,748
|$22,523
|$25,653
|Rough
|$18,890
|$21,548
|$24,492
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,772
|$23,684
|$27,051
|Clean
|$20,348
|$23,203
|$26,478
|Average
|$19,500
|$22,240
|$25,331
|Rough
|$18,653
|$21,278
|$24,184
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,531
|$25,690
|$29,343
|Clean
|$22,071
|$25,168
|$28,721
|Average
|$21,152
|$24,124
|$27,477
|Rough
|$20,232
|$23,080
|$26,233
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,549
|$26,595
|$30,124
|Clean
|$23,069
|$26,055
|$29,485
|Average
|$22,107
|$24,974
|$28,208
|Rough
|$21,146
|$23,893
|$26,931
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,520
|$24,445
|$27,829
|Clean
|$21,081
|$23,949
|$27,239
|Average
|$20,203
|$22,955
|$26,059
|Rough
|$19,324
|$21,962
|$24,880
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,572
|$26,406
|$29,692
|Clean
|$23,091
|$25,869
|$29,063
|Average
|$22,129
|$24,796
|$27,804
|Rough
|$21,167
|$23,723
|$26,545
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,335
|$23,186
|$26,482
|Clean
|$19,920
|$22,715
|$25,921
|Average
|$19,090
|$21,773
|$24,798
|Rough
|$18,260
|$20,830
|$23,676
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,491
|$21,918
|$24,732
|Clean
|$19,093
|$21,472
|$24,207
|Average
|$18,298
|$20,582
|$23,159
|Rough
|$17,502
|$19,691
|$22,110
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,691
|$26,746
|$30,284
|Clean
|$23,207
|$26,202
|$29,642
|Average
|$22,240
|$25,115
|$28,358
|Rough
|$21,274
|$24,029
|$27,074
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,980
|$21,641
|$24,719
|Clean
|$18,593
|$21,201
|$24,195
|Average
|$17,818
|$20,322
|$23,147
|Rough
|$17,044
|$19,442
|$22,099
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,714
|$22,478
|$25,674
|Clean
|$19,312
|$22,021
|$25,130
|Average
|$18,507
|$21,108
|$24,042
|Rough
|$17,703
|$20,194
|$22,953
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,296
|$25,854
|$28,828
|Clean
|$22,821
|$25,329
|$28,217
|Average
|$21,870
|$24,278
|$26,995
|Rough
|$20,919
|$23,227
|$25,773
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,783
|$25,785
|$29,261
|Clean
|$22,318
|$25,261
|$28,641
|Average
|$21,388
|$24,213
|$27,400
|Rough
|$20,459
|$23,165
|$26,160
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,690
|$21,311
|$24,340
|Clean
|$18,309
|$20,878
|$23,824
|Average
|$17,546
|$20,012
|$22,793
|Rough
|$16,784
|$19,146
|$21,761
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,614
|$21,108
|$23,993
|Clean
|$18,234
|$20,679
|$23,484
|Average
|$17,474
|$19,821
|$22,467
|Rough
|$16,715
|$18,963
|$21,450
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,661
|$21,277
|$24,303
|Clean
|$18,280
|$20,845
|$23,788
|Average
|$17,519
|$19,980
|$22,758
|Rough
|$16,757
|$19,115
|$21,727
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,616
|$26,612
|$30,085
|Clean
|$23,134
|$26,071
|$29,447
|Average
|$22,170
|$24,990
|$28,172
|Rough
|$21,207
|$23,908
|$26,896
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,853
|$22,636
|$25,855
|Clean
|$19,448
|$22,176
|$25,307
|Average
|$18,638
|$21,256
|$24,211
|Rough
|$17,828
|$20,337
|$23,115