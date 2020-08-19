Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 122,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,495
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1993 Ford Thunderbird LX 3.8 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Leather Seats With Inserts, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Rated At 27 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Low Miles, Only $2495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Car Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAPP6244PH200541
Stock: 200541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- 46,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950
Bob Valenti Chevrolet - Mystic / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX. One Owner. Please call 1-800-699-2571 or visit us on the web at www.bobvalenti.com to confirm availability and location as we have multiple dealerships.Family owned and operated for over 95 years! Twilight Blue 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.8L Supercharged V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAPP64R7LH118029
Stock: U582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2019
- 59,240 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,042 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! JUST 59000 MILES! Two Tone Leather Seats! Chrome Wheels! Hard Top Included! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible! With it's 3.9L V8 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission this Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe gets an EPA estimated 23+ MPG highway! Well cared for inside and out! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry dual power two tone leather seats power convertible top removable hard top chrome alloy wheels and MUCH MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y121932
Stock: 108720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,124 Below Market
Westcott Mazda - National City / California
Westcott Mazda strives to provide a premium pre-owned inventory. We offer all makes and models and our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are taken through a 160 point inspection and back by Mazda with a 7 year up to 100,000 mile powertrain warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y117542
Stock: 25636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 46,744 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
NESCO Preowned (TX) - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A92Y101980
Stock: 101980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$2,555 Below Market
Auto Speed - La Crescenta / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y103850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900$1,954 Below Market
Crest Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A32Y112814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,950$1,236 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Soft Top Convertible 3.9L V8 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 17,687 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Inspiration Yellow Exterior w/ Black Soft Top Black Ink Leather Interior Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power and high-quality convertible top in excellent condition than this is the one! !! Driver Leather Power Bucket Seat !! Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls !! 4-Wheel ABS & Traction Control !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Inspiration Yellow complemented with a Black soft top convertible. Exterior matching Porthole-window hard top NOT included. The standard interior color is black. Interior condition is superb, no cuts or tears in the leather, clean and odor free, Non-Smoker. Interior trim, carpets and headliner are in excellent condition. No water leaks, no disappointments here, beautiful condition inside and out. No pesky dash or warning lights. Call or email today for a complete and detailed walk around !! !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo and Eight Speakers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! 17in 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Wheels with Excellent 235/50ZR17 Hankook Ventus SI Noble2 ZR Performance Radials All-Around !! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. !! Please call today for a complete and detailed walk around with one of our staff over the phone !! Excellent Miles !! Only 17,687 Miles !! LOW MILEAGE !! Hardtop NOT Included !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 17K MILES this T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! 1 Key and 1 Multi-Function Remote !! Owners Manuals w/Case !! Temporary Spare Tire & Jack w/Tools !! Premium Porthole-Window Hard Top NOT INCLUDED !! Soft Top Convertible Boot Included !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y109194
Stock: 109194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,850$1,807 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Convertible 3.9L V8 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 41,218 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Torch Red Exterior w/ Black Soft Top Black Ink Leather Interior Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power and high-quality convertible top in excellent condition than this is the one! !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo and Eight Speakers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! Driver and Passenger Leather Power Bucket Seats !! Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Torch Red complemented with a Black soft top convertible in great shape. Porthole-window hard top NOT included. Interior condition is excellent, no rips or tears, Non-Smoker, No Odors! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. !! Please call today for a complete and detailed walk around with one of our staff over the phone !! 17in 7-Spoke Chrome Alloy Wheels with Excellent All-Season Radials All-Around !! 4-Wheel ABS & Traction Control !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 41,218 MILES this T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry w/2 Keys and 2 Remotes !! Owners Manuals w/Case !! Temporary Spare Tire, Jack & Tools !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A42Y119268
Stock: 119268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,977
Huffines Chevrolet - Lewisville / Texas
Premium trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 32,273 Miles! Leather, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Motor Trend Car of the Year, 'Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving.' -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWS Motor Trend Car of the Year. Edmunds.com explains 'Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY At Huffines we believe the vehicle buying process should be hassle free. We are willing to answer every question you might have during your search for the perfect vehicle. Huffines has been satisfying customers & forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924. 972-538-7050 Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y111496
Stock: P0229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 32,090 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900$769 Below Market
Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible, Black, 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic, 17 Premium Chrome Wheels, Power Drivers and Passenger Seats, Power Tilt Column, Local Trade, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Power Locks - Windows and Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control. Odometer is 9359 miles below market average!We are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A52Y116461
Stock: 22063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 10,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,500
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived!!! 2002 Thunderbird Convertible***Audiophile Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6 CD***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Reclining Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats***Center Console***Illuminated Entry***Power Cloth Convertible Top***Rear Glass Window w/Defrost***Fully Auto Headlamps***Chrome Exterior Accents***Power Door Mirrors***Security System***17" Chrome Wheels***3.9L V8 DOHC 32V Engine***5-Speed Auto Transmission***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Excellent Condition!!! Rare Find!!! Low Miles!!! Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A12Y116070
Stock: P2817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 32,131 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,488$912 Below Market
Jim Burke Genesis - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y116842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900$1,055 Below Market
Northtowne Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2724.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A32Y102168
Stock: L4791C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium Hardtop Convertible 3.9L V8 5-speed Automatic Transmission !! Incredible Miles !! ONLY 20,287 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Torch Red Exterior w/Black Soft Top & Black Premium Porthole Hardtop Two Tone Torch Red & Black Leather Interior !! Full Torch Red Interior Accent Package !! Black Premium Porthole Hardtop !! Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power, a high-quality hardtop and soft top convertible in excellent condition than this is the one! !! Driver and Passenger Two-Tone Full Accent Leather Power Bucket Seats !! Tilt/Telescoping Two Tone Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise & Audio Controls !! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. - FACTORY INSTALLED OPTION AND PACKAGE PRICES - Full Interior Color Accent Package - $800 Supplemental Parking Lamps - $0 !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo w/Eight Speakers & Two Subwoofers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Torch Red complemented with a Black soft top convertible. Exterior Black Porthole-window hard top included. The standard interior color is black, but with the optional interior accent package the seats, steering wheel and shift knob are finished in an exterior matching Torch Red. The interior color combined with the Torch Red exterior and Black Hard top are what sets this beautiful T-Bird apart from the rest!! !! 17in Chrome Alloy Wheels with 235/50ZR17 General G-Max Radials All-Around !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 20K MILES this beautiful T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium Hardtop Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry 2 Keys and 1 Multi-Function Remote !! Owners Manuals !! Factory Floormat Set of 2 !! Temporary Spare Tire, Jack & Tools !! Hardtop Release Tool Included !! Call Ron with any questions you may have 239-910-1258. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today and let our experienced staff help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A12Y109653
Stock: 109653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,920 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,895$937 Below Market
Ed White's Auto Sales - Rensselaer / Indiana
8/26/2020 6:57:59 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A02Y106520
Stock: P28451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,996$368 Below Market
Baxter Ford West Dodge - Omaha / Nebraska
W/Hardtop Deluxe trim. Leather, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMulti-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESLEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD).EXPERTS RAVEMotor Trend Car of the Year. Edmunds.com explains "Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Ford West Dodge, a full-service Ford dealership in Omaha, is your source for new Ford cars, trucks, vans and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned Fords. At our 18505 California Street (185th & Dodge) location, we also provide parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A02Y113502
Stock: FA44024A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 36,597 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,980
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Like New Inside and Out, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Low Miles, With only 36,410 miles (that's only an average of 1,936 miles per year) Meticulously Maintained, Parked In a Climate Controlled Garage, Truly Like New a one of a kind. The Cloth Top is in Pristine Condition, The Interior is also in Pristine Condition and The Exterior Paint Shines Like New, you won't find a scratch a ding or dent and has brand new tires. The Odometer reading is in Kilometers 58,597 as it was originally purchased in Canada, The Carfax shows 2 services in Kilometers hence the discrepancy. At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A72Y127171
Stock: 10882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Thunderbird searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Thunderbird
- 5(71%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
Related Ford Thunderbird info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental 2018
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2018
- Used Saab 9-5 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2012
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018
- Used Scion iQ 2015
- Used Ram Dakota 2010
- Used Audi RS 7 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2018
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2016
- Used Chrysler 200 2017
- Used Chrysler 200 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition EL Stockton CA
- Used Ford F-150 Dallas TX
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Flex Fontana CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Jackson MS
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Clarksville TN
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Sarasota FL
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Athens GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Bridgeport CT
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Ashburn VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus 2016 Corpus Christi TX
- Used Ford Taurus 2012 Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Fusion 2014 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019