Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews
Great handling V8
I stole this car at $850, charged the a/c and put in an upgardede soundsystem, it goes like a rocket..has a few small rust issue, but that is ohio.. The car runs like a scalded rabbit, tranny shift strong and tight. I think the last owner put a shift kit in it,, Cupholders are NOt very convenient..
1995 Thunderbird LX 4.6
Just bought the car (07-12-2010) Was garaged looks almost mint, 64,000 miles runs and looks great. An elderly lady owned it, $2,300 The Kelly Blue Book and NADA do not due this car justice. And yeah, the cup holders are in the wrong place.
Love my Bird!
I love my bird, I bought it off my dad and he's had it since it was new. We scored the rare factory Venetian Blue Pearl color so it changes from purple to blue in the sun light. People stop and stare at her she's so pretty! Very fast, she can get up to 100 mph without trying. This car likes to fly, speeding tickets may be an issue.
Superbirdie
I love to drive and this car is like what a mustang should be. My baby gets 20-21 city and 29-34 highway depending on how fast I drive. I've did two mods ram/cold air intake and 2 3" pipes which can be straight piped at the mufflers. I race now and then but manly is my everyday driver. No major problems just a water pump and a MAF. 13.2 @ 94mph in 1/4. Not bad for a Ford that has 155000 miles. Awesome car!!!!!!
love my bird
I've owned an '84, '90, and this '95 bird. I liked them all, but I love this one. A wonderful combination of power (4.6 L V8) and luxury combined with reliability and just flat out fun to drive. Have wood trim on dash, nice with tan leather. Have gold trim with chrome wheels, pacific dark green, and it's a beauty even being 10 years old. Still get comments on it.This car drives like it's brand new, and still love to drive it. Have 90,000 miles on it and it has been very reliable. I use Mobile 1 oil, I want to keep this car for a long time. I don't think I could buy a car new today for under $40,000 that would compare.
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge