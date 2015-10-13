Used 1993 Ford Tempo for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Tempo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Tempo
Overall Consumer Rating3.926 Reviews
james bungarden,10/13/2015
GL 2dr Coupe
I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy.