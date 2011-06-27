Used 1993 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews

best car ford made james bungarden , 10/13/2015 GL 2dr Coupe 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car Serega , 10/04/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car a year ago, and so far here's what I think: It may not have an outstanding exterior/interior, the ride and handling is average, and the limit of 80 mph is definitely not too much. However, I didn't have any major problems with it, only usual maintenance. I particularly like 126ft*lb at only 2000-3000Rpm (4cyl) - you can outrun most of the cars if you wish when you start at traffic light. So my impression is: Ford Tempo is a good car to for beginners. Reliability strongly depends on the way the car was maintained.

Love my Tempos rokey , 06/14/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a 1993 2 yrs ago...the engine had blown on my van ... got the car for $600.00 it has 57,000 miles on the engine (verified by a couple of mechanics)...the whole car is immaculate ... came to visit my sis a few thousand miles away & am staying a lil longer than anticipated so decided to check craigslist for a car and found another 1993 Tempo for $400.00 in September '12 and I kid you not, same story, immaculate...God was lookin out for me! anyhow, both cars are, well unbelievable inside & out.....no engine knocks, don't use oil, bodies are in good shape...economical on gas ...I highly recommend this car! Mine are automatic transmission

It is a good first car Jess , 10/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car for myself for by birthday two years ago for $500, it had over 144k miles on it, now it has 156k. The top gloss paint has since worn off and I have spent over $1500 on it to fix all the problems like the brake lines, starter, battery, e-brake cable, and exhaust system twice. The window in the back no longer works, and one of the power locks doesn't work. The liner in the trunk is no longer attached, there is a lot of rust. But it is good on gas and gets me where I need to be, although at 55 mph it gets the shakes, not good in the winter, it gets stuck a lot. But it has been Nice while I've had it.