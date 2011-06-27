Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,766
|$17,115
|$18,857
|Clean
|$15,530
|$16,867
|$18,564
|Average
|$15,058
|$16,372
|$17,978
|Rough
|$14,586
|$15,876
|$17,393
Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,010
|$19,382
|$21,165
|Clean
|$17,740
|$19,102
|$20,837
|Average
|$17,201
|$18,540
|$20,179
|Rough
|$16,662
|$17,979
|$19,522
Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,893
|$27,166
|$28,865
|Clean
|$25,505
|$26,772
|$28,416
|Average
|$24,730
|$25,985
|$27,520
|Rough
|$23,955
|$25,199
|$26,624
Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,966
|$18,262
|$19,942
|Clean
|$16,712
|$17,997
|$19,633
|Average
|$16,204
|$17,468
|$19,014
|Rough
|$15,696
|$16,939
|$18,395
Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,009
|$23,418
|$25,264
|Clean
|$21,680
|$23,078
|$24,872
|Average
|$21,021
|$22,400
|$24,087
|Rough
|$20,363
|$21,722
|$23,303
Estimated values
2019 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,179
|$21,487
|$23,199
|Clean
|$19,877
|$21,175
|$22,838
|Average
|$19,273
|$20,553
|$22,118
|Rough
|$18,669
|$19,931
|$21,398