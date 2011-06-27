Estimated values
2008 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$3,552
|$4,348
|Clean
|$1,907
|$3,241
|$3,967
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,619
|$3,206
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,997
|$2,444
Estimated values
2008 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,728
|$4,567
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,402
|$4,167
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,749
|$3,367
|Rough
|$1,208
|$2,096
|$2,566